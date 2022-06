SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — The family of Cornelis ‘Casey’ Bokslag are offering a $5,000 reward for any info that can help bring him home. Casey went missing on June 6, and his vehicle was discovered in Castle Rock, near the Wyoming border, with the license plates removed. Casey has not been seen or heard from since.

SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO