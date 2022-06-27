Local News: June 17th, 2022

Here’s a look at some local news brought to you by Silver City Radio. HMS announced today that the HMS Family Medicine Residency Program will need to close, at least temporarily. This is the third family medicine residency in New Mexico to close in recent months. HMS, though they have been looking to hire permanent Family Medicine Board Certified physicians, the nationwide search has not been successful at this time due to the significant healthcare shortages nationwide. However, HMS intends to keep its accreditation and status as an Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) Sponsoring Institution. This continued accreditation will provide HMS the opportunity to reestablish the residency program in the future, if the organization is able to recruit the needed faculty.

SILVER CITY, NM ・ 7 HOURS AGO