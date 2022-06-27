ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver City, NM

Local News: June 17th, 2022

 4 days ago

Here’s a look at some local news brought to you by Silver City Radio. In Gila National Forest news, as of 6:00 A.M. this morning, the Black Fire has covered 325,136 acres with 70% containment. There is a total of 180 personnel working the fire. According to a news release issues...

Local News: July 1st , 2022

Here’s a look at some local news brought to you by Silver City Radio. HMS announced today that the HMS Family Medicine Residency Program will need to close, at least temporarily. This is the third family medicine residency in New Mexico to close in recent months. HMS, though they have been looking to hire permanent Family Medicine Board Certified physicians, the nationwide search has not been successful at this time due to the significant healthcare shortages nationwide. However, HMS intends to keep its accreditation and status as an Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) Sponsoring Institution. This continued accreditation will provide HMS the opportunity to reestablish the residency program in the future, if the organization is able to recruit the needed faculty.
SILVER CITY, NM
Deming Headlight

New location for Dominguez Farm Bureau Financial

DEMING - The Deming-Luna County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the relocation of agent David Dominguez and the Farm Bureau Financial Services to their new office building at 816 S. Platinum Avenue in Deming, NM. The ribbon cutting for Dominguez and his business was held on June 22,...
DEMING, NM
Deming Headlight

Shooting suspect now facing 1st degree murder rap

DEMING – Charges filed on John Umlauf, 31, of Deming, in the June 13 shooting of Christopher Richards, 26, of Deming, have been amended, according to Deming Police Chief Clint Hogan. Hogan told the Headlight that he received word on Sunday, June 26, that Richards was taken off life...
DEMING, NM

