2 firefighters injured, 16 residents displaced after blaze tears through Boston home

BOSTON — A woman wails in disbelief as she sees her family home go up in flames in Dorchester…

People who lived in this Wales Street three-family made memories for decades.

“This is where we celebrate all the family traditions and everything,” said Deisy Mendes whose family lived here.

She got a call from her dad to rush to the house.

“I came to find out it’s my grandmother’s house,” said Mendes.

“It only took a snap of a second that my grandmother put together for all his nephews and nieces and grandkids and great-grandkids,” said Mendes.

Firefighters say flames broke through the windows on the first and second floors.

“When we arrived it was heavy fire on the first and second floor and it quickly spread to the third floor and to the building on the left side,” said Commissioner Jack Dempsey of the Boston Fire Department.

The flames and heat melted the side of that home next door but did not get inside.

Luckily, everyone inside managed to get out ok but 16 people were displaced.

“I just feeling bad cause they last everything they can’t go back in the home it’s sad,” said Tessie Lowery a neighbor.

Two pets, a bird and cat, were also rescued from the fire. Firefighters believe the fire started on the first floor but the cause remains under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group