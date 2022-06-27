ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets will not be 'held hostage' during contract talks by Kyrie Irving

By Josh Matthews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
As the Brooklyn Nets contract talks with Kyrie Irving continue, the front office is stiffening their stance and refuses to be “held hostage” in negotiations.

According to reports from beloved NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski the talks have become, “acrimonious.” Meaning the talks have soured and continued to go nowhere.

Wojnarowski said the following on a segment of NBA Today :

“Listen, people try to gain leverage. If you’re Kyrie Irving, you’re trying to go get the Nets to give you a longer-term deal with more guaranteed money than they want to give. The Nets are trying to go in the other direction—shorter deal, incentivized, because he just hasn’t been on the floor as much as they’d like the couple years. This is getting acrimonious, and I think that’s the concern when you look at not just Kyrie Irving’s future in Brooklyn, but Kevin Durant’s future and whether they can hold this thing together right now.”

ESPN correspondent Zach Lowe also reported that the Nets refuse to be “held hostage” in contract talks. Lowe said the following about the situation, “The max deal, everything I’ve heard, is not coming [for Kyrie Irving]. The Nets are not going to be held hostage by the threat of Kyrie & then Kevin Durant following them out the door.”

