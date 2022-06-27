One person hospitalized after aircraft accident at Missoula airport

MISSOULA, Mont. — One person was taken to a local hospital after a small plane crash landed at Missoula Montana Airport, according to Airport Director Brian Ellestad. Two flights were diverted to the Kalispell airport.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Interstate 90 is open and traffic is running as normal. Emergency responders shut lanes down, for a short time, west of Missoula Sunday evening. A post from the Frenchtown Rural Fire District says that a number of agencies were involved in a river rescue. They responded...
MISSOULA, Mont. - A semi-truck caught on fire on I-90 westbound Monday near Airway Blvd. An alert from Missoula County said traffic is being rerouted to Airway Blvd. Our reporter on scene said the back end of the semi-truck appears to be on fire.
MISSOULA, Mont. (CBS2) — A 34-year-old man was gored by a bison near in Yellowstone National Park near Old Faithful, park officials say. The man was from Colorado, and he was sitting with his family on a boardwalk, and a bull bison charged his group. Officials say his family didn't leave the area, and the bison gored the man.
On June 22, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a local restaurant located in the 1100 block of West Central Avenue for a disturbance. 39-year-old John Mecredy reportedly threatened to shoot the staff and had just fled the area in a vehicle. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
ALBERTON, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation has issued a new project to replace three bridges on I-90 west of Alberton. The bridges were constructed in 1965 and are at the time of replacement. The three bridges are between five and ten miles outside of Alberton and carry traffic...
UPDATE: 10:30 a.m. - June 27, 2022. The Missoula Police Department provided the following update:. Goddard was taken into custody this morning. Currently, no additional case details are available. First report: 8:10 a.m. June 27, 2022. The Missoula Police Department is asking the public to help in finding a man...
On June 21, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a reported vehicle theft in the area of Sherwood. The officer made contact with the caller, John Doe, who advised that his grey Ford F-150, which had been parked on the street the night prior, was gone when he woke up that morning.
On June 22, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance in Lolo, Montana that had occurred earlier in the day. The deputy made contact with the victim, Jane Doe, who explained what had occurred. Doe indicated that been in a...
On June 21, 2022, at approximately 9:54 am, Missoula Police Department officers were called to a report of an assault near the entrance to McCormick Park. Six different witnesses called 911 to report the assault. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Witnesses provided details to officers regarding what they...
MISSOULA, Mont. - As Missoula County remains in the CDC’s High Risk COVID-19 category, widespread indoor mask use is encouraged for all individuals regardless of vaccination status. Under the High Risk COVID-19 category the following prevention strategies are recommended by CDC for individuals:. Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hot Springs Police Department reports multiple agencies responded to a crash on Little Bitterroot Road near Hotsprings on Wednesday. Hot Springs Ambulance, Hot Springs Fire Department, Sanders County Sheriff's Department, ALERT, Flathead Tribal Police and the Montana Highway Patrol all responded in addition to Hot Springs Police.
MISSOULA, Mont. — In Tuesday’s Missoula Reserve Street public work group meeting, open to the public, the future of the authorized campsite in Missoula was discussed amongst concerned civilians. Some touched upon concerns with the future of the campsite, and how best people can prepare or help now.
On June 19, 2022, at approximately 10:50 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer received a dispatch to a residence in the 1700 block of Cooley Street for a report of a robbery. Dispatch notes advised the complainant's mother-in-law called the complainant crying and stated she was attacked by Mariah and her boyfriend.
Jay Hayward saw the signs. He’d been watching a weather app on his phone while working his booth at the Hamilton Farmers Market on Saturday, June 18th, and could tell a severe storm was approaching. Up and down the valley, hail battered roofs, plunked tree branches, and decimated crops. Some residents reported seeing balls of ice an inch in diameter.
Comments / 0