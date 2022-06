(Bob Hague, WRN) State Attorney General Josh Kaul files a lawsuit seeking to overturn Wisconsin's 1849 law criminalizing abortion. The AG says Wisconsinites need clarity on how the law applies. “The truth of the matter is, the legislature has left us without that, and with conflicting laws in place. So we're going to do as much as we can to provide clarity but, we've been left in a difficult spot."

