Broncos' offensive line competition could drag out into preseason

By Jon Heath
 3 days ago
Who’s going to start on the offensive line for the Denver Broncos this season?

Your guess is as good as ours.

The Broncos have multiple options at every position on the line but only four starting spots up for grabs. Right now, it only seems safe to say one job — Garett Bolles at left tackle — is a lock.

At guard, Denver’s list of candidates includes Graham Glasgow, Dalton Risner, Quinn Meinerz, Netane Muti and rookie Luke Wattenberg. Five players competing for two spots.

At center, Lloyd Cushenberry is the incumbent, but Meinerz, Glasgow and Wattenberg could all push him for the starting job due to their versatility.

At right tackle, Billy Turner and Tom Compton will be competing with Calvin Anderson to replace Bobby Massie, who started in 2021.

With a new head coach, a new offensive coordinator, a new offensive line coach and a new blocking scheme, the Broncos could see several shakeups on the offensive line this summer, so projecting a starting lineup is tough this early in the offseason.

It might not get much easier to predict until the end of preseason, either, because Denver’s staff has a big competition planned.

“It’s going to be a competitive environment in that room all the way through training camp,” offensive coordinator Justin Outten said on June 14. “Like I’ve said before, when the pads come on, that’s traditionally when you start to see the movement and you see the solidification up front. That’s when you get an idea of who your guys are going to be.”

Outten wouldn’t give a timeline for when the starting five would be chosen other than to say “ideally” it will be decided by Week 1. May the best five win.

