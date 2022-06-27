ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killingworth, CT

Killingworth Woman Graduates Lineworker Training at Eversource

By Joanne Nesti
hk-now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by Tricia Taskey Modifica, Eversource Media Relations Manager. (June 27, 2022) — Carley Moyher was in graduate school studying to become a speech pathologist when she realized she needed to make a change and pursue a career that would truly make her happy. That’s when the 24-year-old began looking into...

hk-now.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Towns conducting reassessments for buildings and homes

(WFSB) - For some towns it’s that time of year for buildings and homes to have their reassessments conducted by their town’s tax assessors. Eyewitness News talked with a local tax assessor to understand all that goes into this process and what you need to know to effectively and safely prepare for your evaluation.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Four towns in Litchfield voted to regionalize at referendum

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Four towns in Litchfield are now merging into one school district. On Tuesday Warren, Morris, Goshen, and Litchfield voted on a referendum to merge schools to create one region, Region 20. The unofficial results show that this referendum passed in each town. Before the referendum, Warren,...
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut’s Youngest City – Who Knew?

… that the city of West Haven, incorporated in 1961, is Connecticut’s youngest city but one of the state’s oldest settlements. Settled in 1648, West Farms (now West Haven) was a part of the original New Haven Colony. In 1719, it became the separate parish of West Haven, and in 1822, after several failed attempts at incorporation, it joined with neighboring North Milford to become the town of Orange. In 1921, West Haven split from Orange to become a separate town, and was finally incorporated in 1961 as a city, making it the last city incorporated in the state. West Haven is perhaps best known as the home of Savin Rock Amusement Park, a popular late nineteenth century seaside resort that ran along the west side of New Haven Harbor and over the years evolved into a general amusement park. Savin Rock Amusement Park closed in the 1960s but remains a cultural icon in Connecticut memory.
WEST HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Education
City
Killingworth, CT
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
New Haven Independent

Star Teacher Moves Up To Assistant Principal

Veteran Clinton Avenue School teacher Lauren Sepulveda will leave her ​“home” to become the next assistant principal of John S. Martinez School. That administrative promotion was approved at Monday’s Board of Education meeting, held via Zoom. Sepulveda will fill the last vacant administrative appointment as of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

North Branford Town Manager Leaving for Plainville Post

North Branford Town Manager Michael Paulhus, shown here at the June 21 Town Council meeting, will leave his post of 9 years on August 5 in order to take on his new role as town manager for the Town of Plainville. Image Capture from Totoket TV/Facebook) After doing his part...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graduate School#Capital Community College
New Haven Independent

Highsmith Named New Hamden Schools Chief

Hamden has selected an internal hire with New Haven roots to serve as the town’s next superintendent of schools. Gary Highsmith, Hamden schools’ Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Administration, will serve as the district’s top educational leader following a unanimous Monday vote — with one abstention — by the town’s Board of Education.
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

End Hunger Connecticut kicks off program in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) -Families throughout Connecticut are getting some relief after Congress extended the Keep Kids Fed Act on Friday. This extension goes through the end of summer and will help struggling families put food on the table but will require families to re-apply for the program. In New...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Swimming areas closed at three Conn. parks due to bacteria found in water

Conn. (WTNH) — A handful of parks in the state closed their swimming areas on Wednesday due to bacteria found in the water, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond in New Fairfield, Thompson’s Quaddick Park, and Gay City Park in Hebron all closed their swimming areas due to the […]
HEBRON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
hk-now.com

Dylan Kasperzyk Named to Spring 2022 Dean’s List at AIC

(June 27, 2022) — Dylan Kasperzyk, of Killingworth, has been named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at American International College. Dean’s List students are full-time students who have achieved a 3.3 to 4.0 GPA. Founded in 1885, American International College (AIC) is a private, co-educational, doctoral-granting...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Hollywood Shines the Spotlight on Connecticut in ‘Code Name Banshee'

It’s got some of Hollywood’s hottest stars, Antonio Banderas, Jamie King and Tommy Flanagen and the backdrop for ‘Code Name Banshee’ is the State of Connecticut. “It was controlled chaos, I think it’s the best way to describe it,” Sarah Floroski Nielsen, Executive Director of Simsbury Main Street Partnership said.
SIMSBURY, CT
hk-now.com

The Zinnvisible Ink Traveling Poetry Show at Buttonwood Tree July 1st

Submitted by Anne-Marie McEwen, Executive Director. (June 29, 2022) — The Buttonwood Tree Performing Arts Center in Middletown is proud to present four poets in a showcase featuring Katya Zinn from Boston in the Zinnvisible Ink Traveling Poetry Show on Friday, July 1, 2022 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Music by Victoria Muñoz. This follows the Middletown Arts Fest, which will showcase the younger generation in “Power is Within the Stories” from 5:00 p.m to 6:30p.m. Art on the walls by Eileen Anderson and Diane Soares of Seaglass Creations and mixed media.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
FOX 61

Criticism of Tweed New Haven Airport grows amongst neighbors as expansion continues

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Neighbors of Tweed New Haven Airport pressed airport officials and city leaders Tuesday night over concerns with the growing airport. Avelo Airlines started flying from the airport in November and now offers 14 nonstop destinations with many arrivals and departures daily. As a result, neighbors are frustrated with the noise, traffic, and other issues that have come with it.
NEW HAVEN, CT
historic-structures.com

Lynde Point Lighthouse, Old Saybrook Connecticut

Lynde Point Lighthouse, built in 1838, is a typical example of the masonry tower lighthouses built in the first half of the nineteenth century to specifications of the U.S. Treasury Department. Containing a well-preserved wood spiral stair of early date, which is unique in the group of twelve Connecticut lighthouses, Lynde Point exhibits superior stone work in the tapering brownstone walls. Of the three early masonry light towers in Connecticut, Lynde Point is the latest and its construction is the best documented: two advertisements for construction proposals survive containing the government's specifications, and the construction contract as well. Lynde Point also was part of the federal government's early efforts to improve aids to navigation to Long Island Sounds when the mouths of important harbors and rivers were among the first sites chosen for lighthouse appropriations. Lynde Point marks the mouth of the Connecticut River.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH

Tweed makes changes to ease parking, traffic frustrations

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Avelo Airlines keeps adding more and more flights at Tweed New Haven Haven Airport. Now, airport officials are making some changes to deal with complaints about noise, fumes, and traffic. “Since Avelo launched their service in November of last year, we’ve had more than 250,000 people come in and out […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy