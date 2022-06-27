ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

How to pin your digital vaccination card to your Pixel phone's home screen

By Derrek Lee
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

While restrictions have eased in many parts of the world, we're still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which means some places may require proof of vaccination. Users can save digital vaccination cards on their Android smartphones, but sometimes accessing them can be a bit of a hassle. Fortunately, Google makes it even easier to save and access your digital vaccination card right from your Pixel home screen.

We'll walk you through how to quickly save your digital vaccination card to your Pixel smartphone, and how to add a home screen shortcut from Google Pay for easy access.

How to save your digital vaccination card with a screenshot

1. Locate the email, app, or website with your digital vaccination card. When you open the QR code for your vaccination card, take a screenshot .

2. Click the button in the screenshot overlay prompting you to " Add to Google Pay ."

3. The next screen will give you details about saving your digital vaccine card to your phone. Click "Continue."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UWvOH_0gNZuUnP00

(Image credit: Android Central)

4. On the next screen, scroll down and tap "I agree."

5. Your card has been successfully saved to your device. Hit "Next."

6. Your phone will automatically prompt you to create a shortcut for your saved card on your home screen. Select "Add shortcut."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pVhTT_0gNZuUnP00

(Image credit: Android Central)

7. On the next screen, hit "Add to home screen."

8. The card will appear on your home screen as a shortcut that you can move to whatever position you like.

9. Tap the icon to view your digital vaccine card. This will likely require your fingerprint or your preferred lock screen method.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A6So8_0gNZuUnP00

(Image credit: Android Central)

There you have it. Now you can quickly access your vaccination card without having to dig through your images or Google Pay to find it.

It should be noted that saving your digital card via screenshot is a feature only available in the U.S., Canada, and Australia on the Pixel 4 up to the current Pixel 6 series. Users also must have the Google Pay app installed and an active internet connection.

Of course, you don't have to go through all those steps if you already have the card saved to your device in Google Pay.

How to pin a saved digital vaccination card to your home screen

1. Open Google Pay and locate your digital vaccination card.

2. Tap the three dots in the top right corner to open the overflow menu.

3. Select "Save to home," then follow the prompts to save the card as a shortcut on your home screen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Khmlh_0gNZuUnP00

(Image credit: Android Central)

It's worth noting that this latter method is not exclusive to Pixel smartphones. Any of the best Android phones can pin a digital vaccination card to their home screen this way, as long as it's saved to the Google Pay app.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

8 Types of Android Apps You Should Delete From Your Phone

There aren't many things as convenient as downloading apps on your phone. No matter your needs, there's probably an app available for it on the Google Play Store. However, this convenience is also the very thing that can end up making your phone slow and laggy. Over the years, your...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

The Reason Your Android Phone Is Charging Slowly And How You Can Fix It

Most Android phones come with fast-charging batteries, and every year the industry continues to push the boundaries of fast charging tech on smartphones. With the charging standards peaking well over 100 watts, a 100% top-up takes as little as 20 minutes (via Oppo). But even with a quick-charging Android device, you might have noticed a dip in charging performance. Maybe your smartphone has started taking a little longer to charge fully every time to the point the issue needs to be addressed.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Digital Card#Android Smartphones#Smartphone#Smart Phone#Google Pay
makeuseof.com

How to Stop Your Android Phone From Tracking You

No matter where you go online, you're being tracked. Apps and websites constantly monitor your activity and collect your data for all sorts of reasons. Your physical location, buying behavior, and media consumption habits all leave a trail every time you pick up your phone. If privacy is a big...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
makeuseof.com

Your iPhone Can Be Tracked Even When It’s Powered Off

Researchers at the Technical University of Darmstadt in Germany discovered that even when your iPhone is powered off, it can still be tracked. This discovery has many people concerned about what this means for them. These researchers also discovered that your iPhone might be vulnerable to hackers when it’s powered...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Embarrassing Search History on the Google App? Here's the Quickest Way to Delete It

No judgment here. On the Google app, you can get rid of your recent Google searches in just two easy steps. If you just cringed after typing something into Google Search on your phone, there's no need to worry. Google offers a quick way to delete your search history in the app from the last 15 minutes. (And your search history isn't the only data Google has on you. Here's an in-depth guide to viewing Google's record of your online activity and minimizing the personal information it can track.)
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Google is notifying Android users targeted by Hermit government-grade spyware

Hermit is a commercial spyware known to be used by governments, with victims in Kazakhstan and Italy, according to Lookout and Google. Lookout says it’s also seen the spyware deployed in northern Syria. The spyware uses various modules, which it downloads from its command and control servers as they are needed, to collect call logs, record ambient audio, redirect phone calls and collect photos, messages, emails and the device’s precise location from a victim’s device. Lookout said in its analysis that Hermit, which works on all Android versions, also tries to root an infected Android device, granting the spyware even deeper access to the victim’s data.
SOFTWARE
Android Central

'phone's not registered on a network...'

I've been getting this a lot in the last few days... 'Your phone's not registered on a network, so you can only make emergency calls.'. I restart and things are fine for a time. Probably happens twice a day or more. Seems like a sim card issue. No apparent problem with it. Are there issues with this phone??
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Pulling an app from one device for installation on another

I have several Android based projectors. One features an app that I'd like to install on the others. It's not an app that's available from Google Play or any other apk source. Where should I look for information on how to pull an app from an Android OS on one device, and place it into an apk for installation on another device? Is that even possible?
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Leaked Apple iPhone 14 battery capacities raise some eyebrows but iPhone 14 Pro Max battery life should still be stellar

A known leaker has got hold of what are supposedly the battery capacities for each of the Apple iPhone 14 models. According to a tweet by ShrimpApplePro (with information sourced from the Chinese search engine giant Baidu), the iPhone 14 will receive a 3,279-mAh battery while the iPhone 14 Max gets a 4,325-mAh cell. A 3,200-mAh unit is apparently headed to the iPhone 14 Pro while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has to settle for a battery with a 4,323-mAh capacity. Not only is that latter figure slightly lower than the iPhone 14 Max’s battery, it is also lower than the 4,352-mAh battery found in the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
SPY

For Prime Members, Amazon Is Selling Mini Smart TVs for $90

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Things are heating up as we near the end of June, only to inch ever closer to Amazon Prime Day. However, the best Prime Day Deals of 2022 have already started, and you don’t need to wait until July to save. This week, Prime members can snag a fantastic deal on a Fire TV, with prices starting as low as $90 right now. We’ve previously covered Amazon’s early Prime Day deals on 55, 65...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Android Central

1K+
Followers
845
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy