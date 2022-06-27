ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Atari is bringing five games to Stadia this year starting in July

By Thomas J Meyer
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

What you need to know

  • Five games published by Atari will be coming to Google Stadia throughout 2022.
  • The five games are Centipede: Recharged, Black Widow: Recharged, Asteroids: Recharged, Kombinera, and Breakout: Recharged.
  • Atari is celebrating its 50th anniversary today.

Classic games publisher Atari will be bringing five games from its catalog to Stadia throughout the rest of the year, Google announced today. The list includes four titles from the publisher's Recharged series, which remasters and updates classic arcade titles for modern hardware, and one original game that recently released for other platforms.

The first Atari game coming to Stadia is Centipede: Recharged later this week on Friday, July 1. The updated version features new visuals, a 16:9 field of play, a dozen new powerups, and the ability to play any level or mode with a friend in local co-op. Google announced that Stadia Pro subscribers will be able to claim the game when it launches, while others can purchase it from the store for $10.

Following sometime this summer will be Black Widow: Recharged. The twin-stick shooter also features a dozen new powerups and local co-op with a friend. The next two Atari games coming sometime this fall are Asteroids: Recharged and Kombinera.

Asteroids: Recharged features new abilities and local co-op, while Kombinera is a puzzle platformer where the goal is to control multiple colored balls around various obstacles until all the balls have merged together into one. The game contains 300 puzzles, and was released for PC and consoles last April.

The final game coming to Stadia will be Breakout: Recharged, which is scheduled for "late 2022" according to the announcement. The updated brick breaking title contains new powerups, an endless arcade mode, and 50 challenge levels.

The announcement comes as Atari is celebrating 50 years today, though the company is much different today than when it was founded in 1972 after filing for bankruptcy in 2013.

Meanwhile, Google is continuing its promise to bring over 100 games to Stadia in 2022. At least 30 games have launched for the streaming gaming platform halfway through the year. There are other games still scheduled for this year such as Mighty Switch Force! Collection , Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach , and various family games .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2022 Revealed

Sony has now officially revealed the new lineup of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of July 2022. Within the past few days, a new leak came about which gave us an idea of the titles that would be landing on PS Plus in the coming month. Now, thanks to Sony's official announcement, we know that this leak was very much accurate.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Atari 50th anniversary bundle includes more than 90 games spanning six platforms

In a nutshell: Atari is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a collection of more than 90 playable games spanning six platforms and generations. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration features a smattering of games that originally appeared on the Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, Atari 8-bit computers, Lynx, Jaguar and the arcade. It marks the first time that games from the Jaguar and Lynx will be playable on modern platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Huge Nintendo Switch Sale Gives Rare Discount to Exclusive Games

Nintendo's digital storefront that is tied to Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED consoles is in the process of holding one of the biggest sales that we've seen so far in 2022. For the most part, Nintendo is notorious for rarely, if ever, discounting its own first-party games and other exclusives that end up coming to Switch. However, on some rare occasions, the Japanese gaming publisher ends up breaking this trend for certain periods of time. Fortunately, now happens to be one of those instances, which means it's a good time to capitalize on this sale if you have the money to do so.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atari Games#Puzzle Game#Classic Games#Video Game#Centipede#Google#Stadia Pro#Asteroids
ComicBook

GTA 6 Leaker Reveals Return of Two Major Characters

According to a well-known GTA 6 insider and leaker, two major characters from previous installments could be set to return in the next Grand Theft Auto game whenever its releases via PS5 and Xbox Series X. The first of these two characters is Niko Belic, the protagonist of GTA 4. As you may know, Niko Belic is mentioned in GTA 5, but the character does not show up in the game. It's unclear if this is going to change in GTA 6. The leaker doesn't say, but they do claim there will be mention of the character, who plays a very big role in the series' lore.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'GTA 6' May Not Be The Next GTA Game After All

It turns out that the in-development Grand Theft Auto VI might not actually be the next Grand Theft Auto game to release. Fans have waited patiently (more or less) for the sequel to GTA V for close to ten years now, and we still don't really have any idea what the game is about, what it looks like, or when it's coming. Heck, it was only a few months ago that Rockstar Games actually confirmed the game was in development.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Games Are Great for SNES Fans

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass have a couple of new games, including one game that's technically three games in one and potentially nostalgic for any that grew up playing RPGs on the SNES. As of yesterday, subscribers of both tiers of the subscription service on Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can now enjoy Shadowrun Trilogy, which includes Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director's Cut, and Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

Xbox Live Games With Gold Free Games for July 2022 Revealed

Microsoft has today revealed the latest slate of free games that Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to download throughout the month of July 2022. Even though Xbox Game Pass might be Microsoft's most prominent gaming subscription service, the company continues to support its long-running Games with Gold program to this day. And while these titles might never be as notable compared to what's seen on Game Pass, July's group of titles isn't too shabby.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration - Announcement Trailer

Check out the trailer for Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, an upcoming interactive game experience that will be available in November 2022 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is an interactive history of the publisher, featuring the ability to unlock games across five decades of Atari's library while learning about the background behind the games and the individuals behind the projects on six platforms including Atari 2600, Atari 5200, Atari 7800, Atari ST, Atari Jaguar, and Atari Lynx. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration also features never-before-seen interviews, sketches, as well as bonus games including dozens of newly finished "never-completed" or unreleased games from the 1980s, and much more from Atari's history.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Hail Latest Freebie As New Favourite Game

The all-new PlayStation Plus has finally touched down in most parts of the world, and despite a few issues here and there, most people seem to be digging the new tiers. PlayStation Plus Premium is, of course, the real star of the show for many. With its selection of classic PlayStation and PlayStation 2 titles, we can remind ourselves of a simpler time, which is very necessary in 2022. But PS Plus Extra isn't to be sniffed at either, offering a handful of great PS5 exclusives that some new-gen owners simply haven't had the chance to pay yet because they can't fork out £70 for every new game that comes along.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Grab PlayStation's Latest Free Game Right Now, No PS Plus Needed

PlayStation users everywhere can download a brand-new free game right now, regardless of if you have a PlayStation Plus subscription. Indie darlings Mediatonic announced earlier this month that the excellent, anarchic battle royale Fall Guys would be free to download and play for everyone on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 from June 21 - no PS Plus needed. It's also available on Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Not too shabby!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Millions of PlayStation Plus Premium Subscribers Lose Access to PS3 Classics

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers -- which is to say, subscribers to the highest tier of PS Plus on PS4 and PS5 -- have lost access to a PS3 classic, or at least some PS Plus subscribers have. If you're in the United States, you have not lost access to the game. If you're in Europe, you have. After being available in the United States, PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra recently rolled out in Europe and other parts of the world. And when it did roll out, it was missing a game that was previously in the PlayStation Now library.
VIDEO GAMES
DoYouRemember?

Atari Turns 50 Years Old: One Giant Leap For Video Games

From slicing baddies to raising a farm, performing grand guitar solos or unraveling puzzles – video games have done it all. We’ve inched towards general ideas of digital gaming in subtle ways across the decades with contraptions like pinball machines, but every lasting fad had some key starting points that laid the groundwork for others to follow. In the world of gaming, that was Atari, which celebrates its 50th anniversary on June 27, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Portal Games Come to Nintendo Switch

The Portal Companion Collection is hitting the Nintendo Switch eShop on Tuesday, the company revealed during its Nintendo Direct Mini showcase, giving you another chance to play Valve's classic puzzle-platform games. The two-game compilation will set you back $20. The original Portal came out in 2007, and saw you using...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular Ubisoft Game Free to Keep But Time Is Running Out to Claim It

A popular Ubisoft game is free to keep, but time is running out to claim it. More specifically, the game can only be redeemed for free by July 1, and it's through Prime Gaming, which means it requires an Amazon Prime subscription. Because the deal is through Prime Gaming, it's limited to a PC code. The game is available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but not for free as Prime Gaming only deals with PC codes.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Best game controllers for Android 2022

Mobile gaming is exploding with more people getting into it regularly. So it's important to find a controller that not only works for the smartphone you're using but also to find a controller that makes you feel a bit quicker than everyone else. We've found the best game controllers to pair with your Android phone today!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Adds Fan-Favorite N64 Game

Nintendo Switch Online on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED has added a fan-favorite N64 game. Because the game is an N64 game, you will need the Expansion Pack version of the subscription service, which costs extra money, but comes with N64 games and Sega Genesis games in addition to SNES and NES games that come with the base version of the subscription service. More specifically, the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack library has been updated with the original Pokemon Snap.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Android Central

1K+
Followers
845
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy