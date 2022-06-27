Albany Herald celebrates amazing women at second Woman of the Year ceremony

ALBANY — It was an amazing day for some of the Albany area’s most amazing women on Sunday at The Albany Herald’s Woman of the Year award presentation ceremony. Area women, nominated and voted on by Herald readers, were recognized in categories from business to government, entertainment to education, and more.

And when all was said and done, Albany Recreation and Parks manager Tee Taylor was named the Woman of the Year.

“I think it was so awesome,” Herald Retail Sales Manager Heather Harrison said of the Sunday event. “Really, I’m just blown away at the response we had this year. The event definitely grew from the previous year.”

The Herald received more than 3,200 nominations, with 33,000 votes coming in over 15 days. Those votes came not just from Albany but Europe, Africa, Asia, South America and even Australia, as well as from all over North America.

An audience of about 450 attended to cheer on their favorite nominees and applaud the winners at the ceremony held at Pretoria Fields Brewing in downtown Albany.

Category winners included:

Business: Rhonda Collins, Lenzi Faircloth, Kerri Keeffe, Sicily Florence, Lisa Davis, Michele Bates, Alfreda Sheppard, Allison Cauley, Rachel Lawrence, Jennifer Spring, Cindy G. Martins and Courtney Hudson.

Education: Latrona Lanier, Sarah Holloway, Shanekia Williams, Melissa Pollock, Leslie B. Charles and Nykeria Walker.

Entertainment: Melissa Diane Hudson, Madelyn Carter, Lauren Dorminey, Jennifer Hawkins, Kerri Copello, Jasmine Kincheloe, J. Diva and Bummi Anderson.

Government/Public Service: Exylyn Mitchell, Jawahn Ware, Christy Bengis, Sgt. Alice Hicks, Makeba Wright, Tamara Piercey and Kalandria Peterson-Kearney.

Hospitality: Katori Upshaw, Tracy Hale, Salinda Barber, Jenna Luke, Mia Bella, Cile Woodward and Sue Lopez.

Industry: Angela Chattmon, Haley Hammock, Dolly Poore, Ann J. Kelley, Lashondra Harris and Lacie Page.

Medical: Stephanie Coleman, Sara Cornwell, Jordan Denson, Jamaria Cockfield, Amy Cunningham, Shannon Weeks, Penny Champion, Robin Sanders, Sarah Davenport, Catherine Barlow, Brittany English and Aldrany Peak-Bishop.

Retail: Sarah Rowe, Tamaro Hayes, Katori Upshaw and Ann Slappey.

Sponsors for the event included BMW of Albany, Albany Motorcars, the city of Albany, Molson Coors, U-Save-It Pharmacy, Albany state University, Advanced Tax, Albany Auto Glass, ERA All In One Realty, Flint Community Bank, The Juicy Crab, Sasser Flea Market, Salon M, Select Realty Partners, Southern Surgery Center as well as VIP bag sponsor Good Life of Albany and award sponsor SafeGuard.

Vendors and gift sponsors included Albany Area YMCA, CTSI, Craft Axe Throwing, Dillard’s, Flint River Entertainment Complex, Picture Perfect, Renea Miller with Shiver Williams Realty, Marlee Health Scrubs, Southern Point Staffing, Bliss Nail Salon, Just Kidding Photography and Wild Herbs of Lolita.