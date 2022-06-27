One person hospitalized after aircraft accident at Missoula airport

MISSOULA, Mont. (CBS2) — A 34-year-old man was gored by a bison near in Yellowstone National Park near Old Faithful, park officials say. The man was from Colorado, and he was sitting with his family on a boardwalk, and a bull bison charged his group. Officials say his family didn't leave the area, and the bison gored the man.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 9 HOURS AGO