Missoula, MT

One person hospitalized after aircraft accident at Missoula airport

nbcrightnow.com
 2 days ago

MISSOULA, Mont. - One person was transported to a nearby hospital...

www.nbcrightnow.com

NBCMontana

Small plane crash lands at Missoula airport

MISSOULA, Mont. — One person was taken to a local hospital after a small plane crash landed at Missoula Montana Airport, according to Airport Director Brian Ellestad. Two flights were diverted to the Kalispell airport.
MISSOULA, MT
KOMO News

Man gored by bison in Yellowstone near Old Faithful

MISSOULA, Mont. (CBS2) — A 34-year-old man was gored by a bison near in Yellowstone National Park near Old Faithful, park officials say. The man was from Colorado, and he was sitting with his family on a boardwalk, and a bull bison charged his group. Officials say his family didn't leave the area, and the bison gored the man.
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula, MT
Missoula, MT
Newstalk KGVO

UPDATE: Armed and Dangerous Suspect Has Been Arrested

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m. - June 27, 2022. The Missoula Police Department provided the following update:. Goddard was taken into custody this morning. Currently, no additional case details are available. First report: 8:10 a.m. June 27, 2022. The Missoula Police Department is asking the public to help in finding a man...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Man Hits Ex-Wife in the Face With a Liquor Bottle

On June 21, 2022, at approximately 9:54 am, Missoula Police Department officers were called to a report of an assault near the entrance to McCormick Park. Six different witnesses called 911 to report the assault. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Witnesses provided details to officers regarding what they...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missoula Co. encouraging indoor mask wearing

MISSOULA, Mont. - As Missoula County remains in the CDC’s High Risk COVID-19 category, widespread indoor mask use is encouraged for all individuals regardless of vaccination status. Under the High Risk COVID-19 category the following prevention strategies are recommended by CDC for individuals:. Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Multiple agencies respond to crash near Hot Springs

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hot Springs Police Department reports multiple agencies responded to a crash on Little Bitterroot Road near Hotsprings on Wednesday. Hot Springs Ambulance, Hot Springs Fire Department, Sanders County Sheriff's Department, ALERT, Flathead Tribal Police and the Montana Highway Patrol all responded in addition to Hot Springs Police.
HOT SPRINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Work group discusses concerns with authorized campsite

MISSOULA, Mont. — In Tuesday’s Missoula Reserve Street public work group meeting, open to the public, the future of the authorized campsite in Missoula was discussed amongst concerned civilians. Some touched upon concerns with the future of the campsite, and how best people can prepare or help now.
MISSOULA, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Hail storm impacts local farms

Jay Hayward saw the signs. He’d been watching a weather app on his phone while working his booth at the Hamilton Farmers Market on Saturday, June 18th, and could tell a severe storm was approaching. Up and down the valley, hail battered roofs, plunked tree branches, and decimated crops. Some residents reported seeing balls of ice an inch in diameter.
STEVENSVILLE, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Drug Bust – 2,085 Fentanyl Pills and 1.5 Pounds of Heroin

On June 21, 2022, at approximately 8:59 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer located a vehicle parked at Montana Lil's Casino on Brooks Street. The officer utilized her mobile computer in her patrol vehicle to run a criminal history report on the vehicle, and the vehicle returned as stolen. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
MISSOULA, MT

