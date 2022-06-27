One person hospitalized after aircraft accident at Missoula airport

MISSOULA, Mont. - Fire officials are reminding the public on the dangers of leaving a child or pet alone in a vehicle in hot outdoor temperatures. "Never leave a child alone in a parked car, even with the windows rolled down or the air conditioning on. A child’s body temperature can rise 3 to 5 times faster than an adult’s. A core body temperature of 107 degrees is lethal," the City of Missoula Fire Department (MFD) said via Facebook.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 8 HOURS AGO