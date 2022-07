A pedestrian who was severely injured in a New Year’s Day crash in Farmers Branch is suing the police officer accused of driving into her and a bar that served him alcohol. Lawyers for Ja’meka Brown, 26, said they filed a lawsuit Friday against Garland police Officer Louis Jerel Ellis, 32, and Cafe 214, a restaurant and bar in Addison. The lawsuit, which did not appear in online court records Saturday, seeks more than $1 million in damages.

GARLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO