Precision Robot-Assisted Spine Surgery Debuts at Engelwood Health

PTC Therapeutics, established in 1998, is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company that is researching new treatments for rare diseases by leveraging its platform technologies in gene therapy and other leading-edge biosciences. To deliver on its promise of developing transformative treatments for patients, PTC acquired a manufacturing facility in Hopewell in June of 2020. The 240,000-square-foot space was strategically selected by PTC due to its existing biologic manufacturing capabilities, providing the team with a head start on renovating in order to produce materials for various pre-clinical and clinical programs. PTC’s new Hopewell facility is also close to the company’s existing manufacturing site in nearby Bridgewater. After acquiring the property, the company hired CRB to oversee the design and Lendlease Construction to build out the $11.5 million renovations to the structure in order to meet its unique production needs. Creating 13 construction jobs, the new manufacturing facility was dedicated in October of 2020. Employing more than 180 full-time workers, the facility represents a welcome expansion for the area. New Jersey Economic Development Authority Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan, speaking at the facility’s ribbon-cutting, noted the development helps to “bring more vibrancy, dynamism, activity and jobs to New Jersey.” PTC is being recognized for helping to solidify New Jersey’s leadership position in the global biopharma ecosystem. As an employer of 1,200 workers located in more than 20 countries around the world, PTC, which is headquartered in South Plainfield, continues to call New Jersey its corporate home.
Montclair-based public relations firm, Violet PR, has received a gold medal award for “Best Boutique Agency” in the US in the 2022 Bulldog PR Awards. The Bulldog PR Awards, which rank the most outstanding PR and communications campaigns, celebrate excellence in public relations and communication. They are the only national public relations contest judged exclusively by working journalists. The judges evaluate the entries based on creativity, originality, strategy, execution and results.
The Federal government estimates that 3.4 million manufacturing jobs will be created over the next decade. These jobs will require math, science and engineering skills. The new Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center (AMEC) at the County College of Morris in Randolph is a positive example of New Jersey answering this educational need. Completed and opened in 2020, the 31,500-square-foot facility created more than 150 construction jobs and added nine full-time staff. Taking “state-of-the-art” to new levels, funding for the $11.13 million center was made possible with the help of the New Jersey Legislature, the Morris County Board of Commissioners, and the private sector. Designed for collaborative learning, students can draw their concepts on walls and walk down the hall to prototype and manufacture, as the AMEC is equipped with the latest machinery, from automation and 3-D printers to welding and fabrication tools. CCM President Dr. Anthony J. Iacona notes that the new facility is, “A resource for the community … where today’s students become tomorrow’s engineers.” Dean of the School of Business, Dr. Kathleen Naasz, calls the AMEC, “More than a building; it is an ecosystem of industry partners, small and large companies, students, faculty and staff collaborating together.” Thanks to a $4 million CareerAdvance USA grant, the institution is also leading a consortium of state county colleges to create successful apprentice models in advanced manufacturing. High school students at the Morris County Vocational School District are also benefiting by taking part in the college’s Engineering Design & Advanced Manufacturing share program.
Temco Logistics of Pomona, California, has leased 57,076 square feet of industrial space at 450 Murray Hill Parkway in East Rutherford, NAI James E. Hanson has announced. Temco Logistics is a premier provider of white-glove home goods delivery and installation solutions across the nation. With millions of home deliveries performed each year for some of America’s largest retailers, Temco Logistics continues to innovate and provide world-class final mile delivery and installation services. As the company sought to grow in the New York City metropolitan area, it tapped NAI James E. Hanson to identify an adaptable and well-located space in northern New Jersey.
The Goldstein Group, a Paramus-based provider of retail real estate services, announced the placing of 10 urgent care facilities in lease transactions. Accordingly to Chuck Lanyard, Goldstein Group president, “Urgent care operations have been a fast-growing business and have been steadily acquiring retail locations for the last few years as they continue to expand their presence in local communities.”
When the Pitkin Education Center was constructed in the 1960s, it was a shining example of modern contemporary design. Flash forward six decades and the building reflected outdated ideas for both space utilization and the delivery of efficient student services. The solution: a reimagined “One-Stop” student center, replacing a 1960s-era labyrinth design with modern stainless steel, wood and glass to create an open, sunlit-drenched space housing every student function. The 14,280-square-foot project, costing $2.6 million, relocated every student services function – including admissions, registration, the bursar, financial aid, and more – into an all-inclusive environment. With the assistance of architectural firm Arcari + Iovino Architects and the construction expertise of the G Meyer Group, the college was able to enhance communications with students, removing administrative barriers and streamlining the process for admission, registration and supportive services. At the same time, the project created some 30 construction jobs. Funding from a State of New Jersey and Bergen County initiative slashed the cost to the college in half, solving the most significant obstacle for the college: financing.
Somerset Development, an innovator in large-scale mixed-use redevelopment, today announced its formal rebrand to Inspired by Somerset Development (‘Inspired’). The shift better encapsulates the company’s growing reputation for creating inspirational development initiatives, including its signature Bell Works projects in New Jersey and Chicagoland. Through the thoughtful adaptive reuse of two large-scale former corporate telecom facilities, the Bell Works initiatives have introduced the concept of the ‘metroburb’: a self-contained metropolis in a spacious, livable suburban locale.
Completed in September of 2021, the Clinton Hill Early Learning Center was the brainchild of four non-profit groups: The Maher Charitable Foundation, La Casa de Don Pedro, Clinton Hill Community & Early Childhood Center, Inc., and Clinton Hill Community Action. The consortium set out to address the lack of quality early childhood education facilities in Newark’s South Ward.
When Onyx Equities and Garrison Investment Group joined forces in 2019 to purchase 650 From Road in Paramus from Mack-Cali Realty Group, they immediately set out to transform the massive 363,000-square-foot office building, which was constructed in the late 1970s, into a sparkling one-of-a-kind Class A corporate office center. With the exterior and interior common spaces in need of sprucing up, the Kimmerle Group of Harding Township was engaged to provide design stewardship over a 34,000-square-foot interior renovation as well as a few important exterior upgrades.
Born in the 1980s, Headquarters Plaza on the Morristown Green was a grand-scale urban renewal project. It brought prominent law firms and corporations like AT&T into the center of town. While massive and impressive, the private offices behind the reflective glass façade fronted wide empty sidewalks devoid of activity.
Completed in September of 2021, the Veteran’s Housing Project is a new 20-unit, 4-story affordable housing rental project built on a long-vacant corner lot on Ocean Avenue in Jersey City, an area of great need. The project features one-, two- and three-bedroom residential units with modern amenities at affordable rents for low-and-moderate income residents, including a set-aside for homeless veterans. The space also includes 1,500 square feet of office/retail space to be occupied by a non-profit organization providing supportive housing services to the community.
