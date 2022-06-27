ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Chris Martin Take Over a Family’s Pub Piano to Play Coldplay’s “A Sky Full of Stars”

By Alex Hopper
 3 days ago
Coldplay’s Chris Martin jumped on a pub piano to play a rendition of “A Sky Full of Stars.”

Martin was visiting The Stag Inn in Bath, England when he decided to play the 2014 Coldplay hit. After having a friendly chat with some of the guests, and enjoying a pint, Martin appeared to take the patrons up on their offer to play the song as he launched into the opening notes.

The owner of the pub posted a video of the impromptu performance on Twitter saying, “You never know who might pop in for a pint! What a lovely man he is.” Watch Martin play the track below.

Coldplay has just come off a string of North American tour dates for the Music of The Spheres World Tour. The European leg will pick up on July 2 in Frankfurt, Germany. The rock outfit welcomed a host of special guests across the U.S. tour, including Bruce Springsteen, Kylie Minogue, Lupe Fiasco, and Kelly Rowland.

The European leg will run through the end of August before the band heads to South America from September to October, which will feature support from Camila Cabello and H.E.R.

Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images

