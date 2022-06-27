Can You and a Friend Eat This 10 Pound Pizza Worth $500?
By Rob Creighton
2 days ago
I'm fond of saying I never met a pizza I didn't like. From Fitters to Papa Murphy's. From Pizza Hut to Dominos. And every kind of pizza in between. But could I eat this 28-inch 10-pound pizza with two types of meat from Pointer's in St. Louis? Could I do it...
I took a trip to a hidden gem on the western edge of Madison County for my latest meal. This place is only open for breakfast and lunch Wednesday-Sunday so it might be tricky for some to get there, but trust me, it’s worth the trip. It is popular,...
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- News 4 got a first look at the $100 million investment into a new production facility that could help make some of your favorite treats. “EverGrain” will take barley that is leftover from making beer and repurpose it for foods you can find in the grocery store. Some of them include plant-based milk, protein bars and high-fiber foods.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dierbergs customers now can order groceries for same-day delivery through DoorDash. The St. Louis-based grocery chain says shoppers can place an order through the DoorDash app or website, choose a delivery time, and a dasher will complete all the shopping and delivery. Schnucks launched a similar partnership with DoorDash back in March for six of its store locations in the St. Louis area.
St. Louis is closely linked to blues music, a genre pioneered by Black artists. In addition to being the home of the National Blues Museum, there are venues featuring live blues bands. St. Louis is home to the Gateway Arch, the tallest monument of its kind in the world. The city also takes barbecue and brewery culture seriously, and let’s not get started on baseball!
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Companion Baking announced Tuesday it will close its Maryland Heights cafe location following service Friday, after which founder and owner Josh Allen and his team will renovate the space to support the bakery's manufacturing business. The space, located at 2331 Schuetz Road, is owned by...
Looking for the best St. Charles restaurants? You’ve come to the right place!. If you plan to visit St. Louis, you must check out historic St. Charles, Missouri. Only a short 20-minute drive west of St. Louis, you can find a peaceful jaunt through brick-lined streets with horse-drawn carriages, early 18th-century buildings filled with cute boutiques, galleries, and more restaurants than you can imagine.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The world’s largest bounce house will be making its way to the St. Louis area. Big Bounce America will bring the bounce house to Brooksdale Farms from Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 10. It is open to all ages, but different age groups have separate sessions.
Ash Leonard uses texture to create cohesion in a new kitchen design. The owners of a traditional two-story home in Ladue wanted to give their kitchen a fresh look without changing its footprint. They enlisted designer Aisling “Ash” Leonard, owner and principal of Ash Leonard Design, to thoughtfully blend existing architectural elements and modern materials.
St. Louis has a lot of trash and it stinks. Dumpsters are overflowing. Broken furniture, trash bags, and mattresses are flooding alleys. And residents are fuming about it. “This is the worst I’ve seen the trash service ever in all the 31 years I’ve been involved with the City of St. Louis,” Sharon Tyus, alderwoman for Ward 1,
A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
St. Louis Magazine has come out with their "A-List Editors' Choice Awards" and has named a new Best Hidden Gem spot in St. Louis, and after reading about this place, let me tell you it won't be hidden for long!. According to stlmag.com, and their A-List Editors' Choice Awards 2022,...
A replica of Christopher Columbus’ sailing ship, the Santa Maria, arrived in downtown St. Louis on March 29, 1969. The vessel was to be another nod to the city’s brief history as a Spanish colony two centuries ago. But on June 28, 1969, a wild thunderstorm roared through St. Louis with tornadoes, 70 mph winds and two inches of rain. The storm broke the moorings of the Santa Maria and the old Becky Thatcher restaurant boat, carrying the boats two miles downstream. They crashed against a dock on the Illinois bank, and the Santa Maria sank like a tub.
Jason Politte believes the dusty relic he discovered in a Missouri barn played a monster role in the annals of bass fishing — it might just be Rick Clunn’s boat from his 1984 Bassmaster Classic victory. Although Clunn said he has no idea if it is his boat,...
Alphonso and Natascha Harried have traveled a path the past few years few can imagine as Alphonso has struggled to surmount numerous health issues. In the face of sometimes seemingly insurmountable challenges, they have maintained hope and optimism and recently reached a major milestone when Alphonso successfully received a kidney transplant.
WASHINGTON, Mo. – A Washington, Missouri man who once weighed 540 pounds is now down to 270. Jeff Brinker, 57, sells industrial automation equipment and has traveled on a company expense account for 30 years. “So I could always eat whatever I wanted to eat. So now it’s become about eating to survive as opposed […]
ST. LOUIS – A historic automobile that was originally owned by August Busch, Sr., has made its way back to the Busch family home at Grant’s Farm for a brief stay. Visitors to Grant’s Farm can see the 1905 Fiat through July 4th. The five-seat touring car...
Bowl of Red Hot Riplets manufactured by Old Vienna in St. Louis, MO.Ckoerner, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is an old potato chip manufacturer at 1 West Industrial Road in Fulton, Missouri known as Backer's Potato Chip Co. It was originally founded in 1931. The company makes 7,000 pounds of chips per hour. Backer's also ships their brand chips across the country including places in Canada and Mexico. Backer's isn't the only regional brand of potato chips manufactured in Missouri.
June 27 (UPI) -- A pet alligator that escaped from its owner's Missouri home during a storm was safely recaptured, police said. Amanda Mariee said her pet alligator, Zurich, escaped from his outdoor enclosure at her St. Louis home during Saturday evening's storms. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said...
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating two carjackings that happened late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. 5 On Your Side talked to the victims of the first one, who were on their first date. They said after they pulled into a parking lot at 13th and Russell in Soulard, four people wearing masks jumped out of a car and pulled out handguns.
From St. Louis Post-Dispatch: For most of Tim McBride’s life, strangers have pulled over to gawk at his home. The dark red bricks, ubiquitous in St. Louis, aren’t laid straight. They look instead as if a drunken worker lost his level while building a wall for Grimm’s fairy folk or Ripley’s Believe It or Not.
