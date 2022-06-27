Faculty / Staff Meal Plans!

Whether or not you're originally from the South, and whether or not you've tasted them before, you probably have an opinion on grits. Delicious and comforting, or stodgy and congealed? Doctored with salt, sugar, or cheese? Southern grits are a point of both adoration and consternation, a both beloved and hated symbol of the American South. And for good reason: grits have been a staple of the Southern diet for hundreds of years, albeit in various different forms.

