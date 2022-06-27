ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kendrick Lamar's Diamond-Encrusted Crown Of Thorns Was 10 Months In The Making

By Andy Bustard
HipHopDX.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach chapter of Kendrick Lamar’s illustrious career brings not just a new alias (Cornrow Kenny, Kung Fu Kenny, Oklama) but a new look — and his current Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers era is defined by a crown of thorns that rests majestically on his head....

hiphopdx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Listen to Beyoncé’s New Song “Break My Soul”

As promised, Beyoncé has released the new song “Break My Soul.” The track features a synth line reminiscent of Robin S.’ classic house hit “Show Me Love” and a vocal sample of Big Freedia’s “Explode,” from the 2014 LP Just Be Free: “Release ya anger/Release ya mind/Release ya job/Release the time/Release ya trade/Release ya stress/Release the love/Forget the rest.” Listen to “Break My Soul” below. Read Pitchfork’s track review of “Break My Soul.”
TENNIS
thesource.com

Kendrick Lamar Reveals Crown of Thorns is Worth Millions

The custom Titanium and Pave diamond crown, was created by esteemed jeweler Tiffany & Co., and a collaboration between the rapper and long time creative director Dave Free. The diamond encrusted crown, which is one of the most widely recognized symbols in religion, was designed over the course of 10 months, the headpiece features 8,000 cobblestone micro pavé diamonds totaling more than 137 carats, a total of 50 thorns, and weighs around 200g (a little less than half a pound). It required more than 1,300 hours of work by four craftsmen to handset the diamonds. The Headpiece which made its first appearance on the cover of Kendrick’s fifth studio album, ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ gave fans a closer look most recently during his European performances including the Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show and his headlining performance during Britain’s Glastonbury Festival. “Kendrick Lamar represents the artistry, risk-taking creativity, and relentless innovation that has also defined Tiffany & Co. for nearly two centuries,” says Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president, product and communication, Tiffany & Co. in a statement “We are proud and incredibly excited to work with a visionary like Kendrick in realizing his vision for the crown.” The headpiece has been a big topic of discussion, while some fans appreciate its artistry, its overt symbol has some fans angrily expressing their outrage for him intimidating christ saying Kendrick said during his Glastonbury set “I wear this [crown] as a representation so you’ll never forget one of the greatest prophets to ever walk the Earth… we gon’ continue to try our best to walk in his image.” Kendrick is known for his devout Christian faith.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Dj Akademiks
Person
Pharrell
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Black Enterprise

Is That Her Man? Nicole Murphy Seen With New Boo, Two Years After Caught Kissing Lela Rochon’s Man

All eyes are on Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy once again, and this time inquiring minds want to know who the mystery man is she’s boo’d up with. The former model has formed a reputation as a sexy kitten of sorts after she was caught kissing director Antoine Fuqua on several occasions, which was problematic since he has been married to actress Lela Rochon for the past 23 years.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Kim Ridiculed On Twitter For Plastic Surgery By People Unaware Of Her Nightmare Past

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Kim was one of the many Hip Hop legends who took the stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26) to honor Bad Boy Records founder Diddy. The 52-year-old mogul was this year’s recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award and treated to a career-spanning tribute that included performances from Faith Evans, Shyne and Jodeci.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Is No One’s ‘Plan B’ in Sexy New Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat (while throwing some serious shade on an ex) in the new music video for her song, “Plan B,” which dropped Thursday. The video sees the rapper spilling some serious tea about a former love while rapping her head bop-worthy verses straight into the camera. Whoever Meg wrote the song about should be hella scared. “Still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya/Poppin Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya,” she raps in the first verse. “Damn, I see you still kick it with...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiffany Co#Diamonds#Paris Fashion Week#Thorns#European#British#Christian
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
MOVIES
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

'It's sad': Rihanna's songwriter Skylar Grey reveals she was forced to sell her entire music catalog to pay for divorce settlement with Todd Mandel and taxes

Singer-songwriter Skylar Grey has revealed that she had to sell her entire music catalog to pay for her divorce settlement. The 36-year-old artist was married to Todd Mandel, but the couple separated and their divorce was finalized last year. Grey no longer receives any financial royalties to songs that she...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock makes huge career announcement after Will Smith Oscars altercation

Chris Rock has shared a huge career announcement with fans just months after he was struck on stage at the Oscars by Will Smith. Chris revealed that he is teaming up with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle – who was also recently attacked on stage – for a joint show in London later this year. The duo will perform a co-headline gig at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 3 September, with tickets on sale Friday 10 June.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Jhené Aiko Spotted At Whole Foods With Big Sean Looking 'Very Pregnant'

There was a time when Big Sean and Jhené Aiko had called it quits on their romance. But evidently, they managed to work out their issues and have been seemingly going strong over at least the past year. Now, it looks like their relationship is going to be solidified in some capacity for the rest of their lives.
CELEBRITIES
Allure

Blue Ivy Carter Looks Just Like Beyoncé With These Giant Curls

The Golden State Warriors might have inched one step closer to NBA glory, but Blue Ivy Carter remains the night's winner. Blue Ivy Carter sat courtside with proud dad, Jay-Z, during game five of the 2022 NBA finals on June 13. As Jay-Z prepared to salute the arena, Carter, in the most subtle and Bey-esque way, let him know exactly what not to do when sitting next to a 10-year-old Grammy Award winner with bouncy, volume-packed curls. The energy of the stadium seemed nothing less than invigorating, yet Carter was clearly unbothered by the crowd when letting her dad know that her hair was of utmost importance.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Just Confirmed He’s Expecting More Kids With One of His Baby Mamas This Year

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Kanye West's Full-Body Mask at the BET Awards Had Fans Worried

Kanye West's appearance at the 2022 BET Awards was unexpected, and his masked outfit was possibly the most surprising part of his arrival. The hip-hop icon took the stage at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 26, to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to his longtime friend Sean Combs, aka P. Diddy. West dressed in his signature deconstructed style for the occasion, donning a Hood by Air puffer jacket with a padded hood and a zippered pocket on the left sleeve. He wore it over a black T-shirt with visible rips around the hem to convey an intentionally distressed look, a pair of baggy black pants, and Balenciaga's Bulldozer lace-up boots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

BET Awards 2022: Regina King's Fashion Evolution

Regina King has been on our radar since she was making googly eyes at Calvin on 227. She brings such authenticity and accessibility to every performance it makes us feel like we know her and care about the actress like she was our homegirl. King plays every role with charm, grace, and wit so it’s no surprise her name is often included during nomination season. King is nominated for "Best Actress" at the BET Awards 2022 for her role in the western The Harder They Fall. Let’s take a look back at some of her memorable fashion moments as we get ready for the show which airs June 26th at 8pm.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy