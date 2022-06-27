VIDEO: Lake Charles Air BnB Trashed By Teenage Party Goers

3 From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Smash and Grab Burglaries in Lake Charles. Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on June 27, 2022, that on April 2, 2021, CPSO detectives were notified of a burglary at a convenience store on Lake Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Detectives observed a gray Nissan Sentra enter the parking lot with no license plate after reviewing surveillance video from the business. The unknown male left the parking lot and later returned, throwing a stone through the window to gain entry into the business. The subject then proceeded to stuff about $4,000 worth of cigarettes into a trash can. Detectives discovered that the vehicle was registered to Nathan Johnson, 29, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after using additional resources.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO