UPDATE: JUNE 27 AT 1:36 P.M.

I-90 westbound near mile-marker 99 and Airway Blvd has reopened to traffic after the semi-truck fire, according to an alert from Missoula County.

MISSOULA, Mont. - A semi-truck caught on fire on I-90 westbound Monday near Airway Blvd.

An alert from Missoula County said traffic is being rerouted to Airway Blvd.

Our reporter on scene said the back end of the semi-truck appears to be on fire.