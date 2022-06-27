ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

They danced and died: Tragic teen party mystery in S. Africa

By GERALD IMRAY
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OtbIn_0gNZiuPL00
South Africa Nightclub Deaths Yandiswa Ngqoza, with family members after identifying her daughters at the Woodbrook Mortuary in East London, South Africa Monday, June 27, 2022. South African authorities are seeking answers after 21 underage teenagers celebrating the end of school exams died in a mysterious weekend incident at a nightclub. The bodies of many of the victims were discovered by police lying on tables, slumped over chairs and sprawled on the floor of the club in the early hours of Sunday morning. (AP Photo) (Uncredited)

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — (AP) — South African authorities were seeking answers Monday, a day after 21 underage teenagers partying after the end of school exams died in a mysterious incident at a nightclub. The bodies of many of the victims, the youngest a 13-year-old girl, were discovered by police lying on tables, slumped in chairs and couches, and sprawled on the dancefloor of the club in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“They died as they danced,” Police Minister Bheki Cele said. “They dance, fall, and die. Literally.”

“Others would just feel dizzy, sleep on the sofa, (and) die. It tells you the story that they were all kids because somebody should have taken note.”

Speculation has swirled over the cause of the tragedy, starting with a stampede — that has now been ruled out — to a possible gas leak. Police have sent forensic samples from the victims to a toxicology laboratory to investigate if the teens ingested poison or a toxin at the party.

Police said they were called to the Enyobeni Tavern in the city of East London in Eastern Cape province at around 4 a.m. Sunday morning after receiving a report that there were “lifeless bodies” there. Officers responding to the call walked in on a grim scene: 17 of the teenagers were found dead in the nightclub. Two more died at a local clinic, one died on the way to another hospital and one at that hospital. Their ages were between 13 and 17, police said.

Police spokeswoman Col. Athlenda Mathe said an investigation was ongoing and no cause of death had yet been established.

But Cele said forensic samples were being sent to an advanced toxicology laboratory in Cape Town, indicating that police were looking at the possibility that poison or a toxin was involved. Cele said the toxicology tests might take “a lot of time.”

Provincial safety official Unathi Binqose told the Daily Maverick newspaper that the victims may have ingested a toxic substance through alcohol they were drinking or through hookah pipes, which were being smoked at the party. Initial reports speculated that the victims — 12 boys and nine girls — may have died in a crush because of overcrowding at the party, but authorities found no visible signs of injuries on the bodies and police have now ruled that out.

The teenagers were reportedly celebrating the end of mid-year exams, a local DJ's birthday and the relaxing of some of the last COVID-19 restrictions in South Africa, which was announced earlier in the week.

Parents were asked to come to a mortuary to identify their children. The Eastern Cape health department said there were survivors being treated in the hospital for backache, tight chests, vomiting and headaches.

Police Minister Cele said the teenagers died between 2 a.m. and 4.30 a.m. Sunday morning. He had also visited the nightclub and the mortuary on Sunday and choked back tears as he spoke to reporters outside the mortuary.

“The sight of those bodies sleeping there ... when you look at their faces you realize that you’re dealing with kids, kids, kids,” Cele said. “You’ve heard the story that they are young but when you see them you realize that it’s a disaster. Twenty-one of them. Too many.”

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is in Germany for the G-7 summit, offered condolences to the families of the victims in a statement but also said he was concerned why “such young people were gathered at a venue which, on the face of it, should be off limits to persons under the age of 18.”

It’s illegal for anyone under 18 to consume or buy alcohol in South Africa and the Eastern Cape Liquor Board said it was revoking the nightclub’s liquor license and would pursue criminal charges against the club’s license holder. The tragedy will put renewed scrutiny on the many bars and nightclubs operating in the backstreets of poor neighborhoods in South Africa and which are often criticized for not abiding by liquor laws.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

"It's a terrible scene": At least 21 teens die in tavern mystery

At least 21 teenagers, the youngest possibly just 13, died this weekend after a night out at a township tavern in South Africa in a tragedy where the cause remains unclear. Many are thought to have been students celebrating the end of their high-school exams on Saturday night, provincial officials said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bheki Cele
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Africa#Dance#Nightclub#Partying#South African#The Enyobeni Tavern
CBS News

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
The Independent

American tourist banned for life from Rome’s Spanish Steps after causing $26,000 in damages with e-scooter

An American tourist in Rome has been banned from the city's iconic Spanish Steps for life after she and a friend caused $26,000 worth of damage to them with an electric scooter. The woman, a 28-year-old American tourist, reportedly hurled an electric scooter down the Spanish Steps in Rome. The incident was caught on camera by a passerby who was filming at the time. Just before the incident the woman and another man were trying to bring their scooters down the stairs. The woman apparently got tired of trying to drag the scooter and decided to just throw it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Daniel Picazo: Mexican politician lynched after WhatsApp rumours

A Mexican political advisor has been killed by a lynch mob after child kidnapping accusations were spread on messaging groups, authorities say. Daniel Picazo, 31, was attacked and beaten by a crowd of around 200 people in the central state of Puebla. He had been visiting the town of Papatlazolco...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

S.African Police Search Bar For Clues After 21 Teens Die

South African police were on Monday combing a township tavern where 21 teenagers mysteriously died as survivors described a battle to escape the jam-packed premises and one reported a suffocating smell. Most of the victims, some as young as 13 years, were found dead inside a popular bar in the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Guardian

British Muslim travel agencies in uproar over Saudi hajj changes

British Muslim travel companies have said they face going out of business, with travellers potentially losing thousands of pounds, after Saudi Arabia launched a new system for applying for the hajj pilgrimage. The Saudi government announced this month that pilgrims from Europe, the US and Australia could no longer book...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Last remaining survivor of British WWII warship that was sunk by German U-boat - who spent 16 hours in the water singing 'There'll Always Be An England' before he was plucked to safety - dies, aged 99

The last remaining survivor of a British warship sunk by a German U-Boat during WWII who sang 'There'll Always Be An England' for 16 hours before being rescued has died aged 99. Reg Bishop was among 568 sailors who were rescued after HMS Hecla was sunk by German torpedoes in...
MILITARY
The Independent

Three men accused of gang raping women on moving train in Pakistan

Three men are accused of gang-raping a young woman on a moving train in Pakistan, sparking fury in the country.Faisal Shahkar, the police chief of the railways, said the incident took place after a ticket inspector persuaded the 25-year-old to go to an unoccupied part of the train last week.Mr Shahkar said police had arrested two suspects on Monday, while a third individual was found on Tuesday.The woman, who is a mother of two children, was said to be on a train making its way to Karachi, the country’s largest city, from Multan in east central Pakistan.She was making her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Two Nigeria Churches Attacked; Worshippers Killed, Abducted

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen attacked two churches in rural northwestern Nigeria on Sunday, killing three people, witnesses and a state official said, weeks after a similar attack in the West African nation left 40 worshippers dead. The attack in Kajuru area of Kaduna State targeted four villages, resulting...
RELIGION
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
101K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy