'Top Gun: Maverick' Breaks Records Across the Board for Paramount Pictures

By Tamera Jones
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heavens are shining on Paramount. Today, the production company announced that their epic sequel Top Gun: Maverick surpassed the $1 billion box office milestone worldwide, and is breaking record after record. Due to the film's massive success, Paramount is boasting the top of the charts for 2022 at the box...

collider.com

Outsider.com

Ron Howard Poses Key Question About ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ After Film’s Record-Breaking Success

Ron Howard hopped on the bandwagon to discuss the biggest film of the summer so far, “Top Gun: Maverick,” which has broken tons of records in under two weeks. “Top Gun: Maverick” now boasts the highest Memorial Weekend debut to date. It’s also Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing film, domestically, surpassing “War of the Worlds” in 2005. And ticket sales for the film dropped the lowest amount (29%) between its first and second weekend in theaters, for a film that earned over 100 million.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Val Kilmer Posts Epic Photo From Movie Cameo With Tom Cruise

Val Kilmer is ecstatic to be a part of Top Gun: Maverick, and took to his Instagram recently to express his gratitude for wingman Tom Cruise. Maverick’s been a huge crowd pleaser across the world. Top Gun: Maverick recently overtook Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to be the highest earner of 2022 so far. Top Gun fans have been clamoring for a follow up for nearly four decades, but Val Kilmer’s participation in the sequel was in question. It’s widely known that Kilmer has been battling throat cancer, so some fans didn’t know expect in regards to his iconic character, Iceman, returning.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Goose Forever! Top Gun’s Anthony Edwards Weighs In on ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Goose and Maverick forever! OG Top Gun star Anthony Edwards revealed what he really thought about Top Gun: Maverick — and whether Tom Cruise ran anything by him beforehand. “People had a certain feeling in the original one and that one [Top Gun: Maverick] does exactly what it felt like seeing it the first time, only more so,” Edwards, 59, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, June 9, at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. “As I said to Tom, ‘Mission accomplished.’ They did it.”
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Soars Into $1 Billion Club After 31 Days in Theaters

This weekend, “Top Gun: Maverick” became the 50th film ever to surpass $1 billion at the box office, after just 31 days in theaters. Earlier this week, the Tom Cruise film flew past $500 million in domestic sales. Now, after this weekend, Deadline reports that the film has grossed $521.7 million domestically and $484.7 million internationally. “Top Gun: Maverick” managed to pass that $1 billion mark even without being released in China and Russia. Which are both huge movie markets.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Lewis Pullman Is the Son of a Hollywood Legend

“Top Gun: Maverick” continues to soar to new heights more than a week following its Memorial Day Weekend premiere. And while the nostalgia for the 1986 original combined with a captivating plot and explosive, adrenaline-pumping aerial shots have surely driven audiences to theaters, the film also boasts an impressive cast. At the forefront is Tom Cruise, paired with an appearance from “Top Gun” original star Val Kilmer. Other noteworthy features include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm. However, “Top Gun: Maverick” star Lewis Pullman is the son of a Hollywood legend himself. That’s “A League of Their Own” actor Bill Pullman.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’ Opening Day Box Office Numbers Revealed: Here’s How It Fared Against ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

After months of media buildup, Baz Lurhmann’s all-new Elvis biopic premiered in theaters on Friday, June 24th. Ahead of its debut, Elvis had already received mass critical acclaim. The all-new movie, starring 30-year-old actor Austin Butler as the King himself, has already performed better than expected during its debut weekend. In fact, it surpassed its expected threshold and continues to hold its own against Tom Cruise’s massively successful Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. See the numbers below.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Top Gun
The Independent

'Elvis' is king, alone, of box office after final tallies

“Elvis” has won its box-office dance-off with “Top Gun: Maverick.” After the two films reported the same ticket sales Sunday, Monday's final numbers has “Elvis,” alone, as king of the weekend. “Elvis” ultimately grossed $31.1 million from Friday to Sunday, according to Warner Bros.' final figures Monday. That's a touch above the $30.5 million the studio forecast on Sunday. When film studios report box office on Sunday, they're able to fairly accurately predict Sunday's ticket sales. Paramount Pictures, on the other hand, slightly overestimated how “Top Gun: Maverick” fared in its fifth weekend. After the studio reported the same $30.5 million for the “Top Gun” sequel on Sunday, the studio's final number came in at $29.6 million. Regardless, both films performed well. Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic opened above expectations, and brought out large numbers of older moviegoers — a segment of the audience that's been slow to return to theaters during the pandemic. “Top Gun: Maverick" continued to hold remarkably well, dipping a modest 34% percent in its fifth weekend. Overall, the Joseph Kosinski-directed film starring Tom Cruise has earned about $1 billion worldwide, including more than $520 million domestically.
MOVIES
Fox News

'Elvis' takes No. 1 after tie with 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" took the No. 1 spot at the box office after a close tie with "Top Gun: Maverick," with "Elvis" reporting $31.1 million in weekend sales. "Elvis" began its opening weekend on June 24, with expectations of the film bringing in closer to $25 million in ticket sales, according to the Associated Press. Its debut pushes it ahead of other recent biopics, including "Rocketman," released in 2019.
MOVIES
EW.com

King of the box office: Elvis ties with Top Gun sequel for No. 1 spot

The King of Rock and Roll is also the king of the box office. Baz Luhrmann's Elvis is tied with Top Gun: Maverick in the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office this week. The Elvis Presley biopic debuted with $30.5 million, while the Top Gun sequel earned the same during its fifth week in theaters, according to Comscore.
MOVIES
