SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah AMBER Alert that was issued before 2:30 p.m. on Monday was canceled, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department. The alert was originally issued after an 11-year-old girl went missing from Salt Lake. Authorities began searching for the child's biological mother, who police said did not have custody of the girl.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO