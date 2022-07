(The Center Square) – Some small business owners are sounding off against a new fee that's set to take effect on retail items that customers purchase and have delivered. The new retail delivery fee was created under Senate Bill 21-260, which established a host of new fees to fund the state's transportation system. The new fee is effective starting Friday "on all deliveries by motor vehicle to a location in Colorado with at least one item of tangible personal property subject to state sales or use tax."

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO