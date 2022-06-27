ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawarden, IA

Iowa Man Bites Police Officer While Being Arrested

By Andy
B102.7
B102.7
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Resisting arrest is never a great idea. If you already broke a law and are being arrested for it, adding another charge to the tally is not going to help. An Iowa was...

b1027.com

Comments / 0

Related
B102.7

South Dakota Man Gets DUI After Driving Through Crime Scene Tape

Sometimes the police have to look for the drunk drivers. Sometimes they show up and arrest themselves, so to speak. On Wednesday, June 22, a large number of law enforcement officers and agents were investigating just east of I-29 on 41st Street where an officer-involved shooting happened earlier in the day, according to Dakota News Now. Police tape was blocking off portions of the street and nearby parking lots.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Spencer man jailed for 2020 pickup theft

SPENCER—A 34-year-old Spencer man was arrested about noon Wednesday, June 22, on an O’Brien County warrant on a charge of first-degree theft. The arrest of Jordan Richard Walbaum stemmed from a Dec. 21, 2020, report of the theft of a white 2014 Ford F-150 pickup from Waddell Heating & Air Conditioning in Hartley, according to the Hartley Police Department.
kiwaradio.com

Man Taken To Hospital After Accident That Damaged Model T Pickup

Maurice, Iowa — A Le Mars man was taken to the hospital after an accident at Maurice on Thursday, June 23, 2022 that also damaged an antique Model T Ford pickup. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 8:30 p.m., 50-year-old Erin Jackson of Maryville, Missouri was driving a 1999 Kenworth semi southbound on Highway 75, on the east edge of Maurice. They tell us that 37-year-old Zachary Northway of Le Mars was also southbound on 75 in a 1926 Ford Model T pickup.
MAURICE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Hawarden, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Hawarden, IA
B102.7

Slow Driving Leads to Exchange of Gunfire in Sioux Falls

A slow-moving van driving through a neighborhood turned violent on Tuesday night. At approximately 8:30 pm, two men in southeast Sioux falls were standing outside a home when a minivan slowly drove by, according to Dakota News Now. One of the men was worried about the behavior so the pair hopped into a vehicle and followed the minivan.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Are Fireworks Punks Made out of Camel Poop?

I can't tell you how many times the conversation has come up over the years. July 4th in South Dakota comes around and someone invariably spouts off, hey did you know that the punk you use to light fireworks are made out of camel poop?. Yeah. Sure. Whatever. Since we're...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nwestiowa Com
B102.7

What’s the Latest Phone Scam Sweeping the Sioux Empire?

Professional scammers are always going to find new and creative ways to relieve people of their hard-earned money, and that's exactly what is happening again right now in the Sioux Empire. What's the latest ploy being used during the summer of 2022?. Scam artists are calling people pretending to be...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Twelve Of The Strangest Foods Being Grilled In Sioux Falls

Please keep in mind when you check these out, that I'm not the one saying that this list of foods people will grill at some point is weird. Well, okay, some of them are. And, more to the point, some of these will never be grilled in Sioux Falls! Or -- maybe they will. I'm not the boss of Sioux Falls grillers!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
B102.7

Popular South Dakota Coffee Shop To Open New Location

For most people, coffee is an essential part of their morning. It helps get their day started. There is one popular South Dakota coffee shop that is ready to fully caffeinate the people of Tea and soon a new city in the Sioux Empire. Zooks Coffee Bar is located just...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Upcoming South Dakota Event Getting Negative National Attention

An upcoming South Dakota event is generating some controversy online, six weeks before it is scheduled to take place. The inaugural Canton Civil War Days are set for August 13-14 on a 20-acre plot of land on the western edge of the city, but some are questioning why the event is even happening in an area that wasn't even a city during the Civil War.
B102.7

Watch Pre-Stardom Green Day Play Live In Sioux Falls

Before the internet, you know the olden times, the way a band got big and famous was through touring. Hitting the road and playing on every stage that will have you. Driving in a van with your equipment from town to town. Hopefully, if you're good enough, year by year...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Redemption centers welcome new bottle bill

REGIONAL—A penny in 2022 does not go nearly as far as it did in 1979, which is why David Brommer was pleased to see a recent update to the state’s bottle and can redemption law. “It’s definitely a good outcome for something that’s been needed for a long...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
B102.7

Two South Dakota Counties Are among the Healthiest in America

A pair of Southeast South Dakota counties and one Northwest Iowa county are some of the biggest bastions of health in the United States. U.S News & World Report is out with its list of the 500 healthiest communities in America, based on data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
B102.7

Nebraska Starting OL Out For Season After Failed Drug Test

The University of Nebraska is trying to drastically improve on the football field in 2022 but they were given some tough news this week from the NCAA. Junior offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili was deemed ineligible after failing a drug test earlier this year. He took to Twitter to release a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy