Cannibal Bugs Leave Oregon in Terror, Is Washington Next?

The Oregon gubernatorial candidate says she was talking about 'trash, not people' when talking to the New York Times.After receiving pushback on her comments made about Portland to the New York Times, Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson defended herself in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday. Former state Sen. Betsy Johnson, who is running as an independent candidate for Oregon governor, recently made the comment to a New York Times journalist in which she said the City of Roses is turning into "the city of roaches." Johnson also recently posted a statement to her campaign website,...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO