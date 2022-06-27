ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wegmans recalls Vidalia onions due to listeria concerns

By WHAM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRochester, N.Y. — Wegmans is recalling Vidalia onions due to potential listeria contamination. The...

Wegmans Recalls Vidalia Onions Sold June 23-24

The onions are being recalled due to potential Listeria contamination. Listeria is a bacteria that can cause serious infection, the primary symptoms of which are fever and diarrhea. The recall affects Vidalia onions sold by the pound from June 23 to June 24 at specific Wegmans stores listed below. They...
