From 3 July, fashion’s elite will descend on Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week, one of the most hotly-anticipated dates in the Tatler calendar, where members of The Fédération de la Haute Couture present their most extravagant and luxurious collections to the world. This season, for a moment of respite between shows, those in the know will be making their way to Port Debilly, adjacent to the Eiffel Tower, for a trip aboard the Dior Spa Cheval Blanc Cruise: an exclusive (only five passengers are allowed aboard at a time) floating spa that will take guests along the River Seine where they can unwind with facial or body massage.

