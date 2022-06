SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A two-vehicle crash sent two individuals to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday. The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of US 41 and W County Road 300 N. According to Indiana State Police, the cause was a failure to stop by a vehicle headed westbound on CR 300 which was struck by a northbound vehicle on US 41.

