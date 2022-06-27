Where the five-star recruits in the 2023 class are committed

(On3)

The biggest name in the 2023 recruiting class came off the board last week when Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Arch Manning committed to Texas. Three of the country’s top four recruits — all of whom are passers — are now locked in with a school. In total, nine five-star recruits have already made their commitment, roughly one-third of those given that status in the On3 Consensus.

Sixteen still remain uncommitted, though, included six of the top 10 players in this class. At least one, five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, is expected to announce his decision within the next week. But even the committed prospects will be recruited all the way up until the ink dries during the Early Signing Period in December.

Here are the top committed five-star recruits in the 2023 cycle:

5-star QB Arch Manning — Texas

School: New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman

On3 Consensus grade: 98.65

On3 NIL Valuation: $3.1M

Scouting Summary: “Arch Manning possesses a pure throwing motion with one of the quickest releases we’ve seen from a high school quarterback prospect. Those mechanics pair with a strong arm to make Manning one of the more natural and accurate passers in the 2023 cycle. Has the ability to carve up opposing defenses from inside the pocket or outside of structure when things break down. Shows innate field vision for his age with the ability to find open receivers while making second-reaction plays. An above average athlete for the position with polished footwork and the capability of picking up yards in scramble situations. Has filled out a big frame over his high school career, entering his junior year as the most physically developed top quarterback in the 2023 cycle. Also carries a substantial mental load for a junior quarterback with the responsibility of setting protections.” — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

5-star QB Malachi Nelson — USC

School: Los Alamitos (Calif.)

On3 Consensus grade: 98.5

On3 NIL Valuation: $736K

Scouting Summary: “Malachi Nelson is a quick-armed, accurate passer with strong functional movement skills. Considered one of the more talented quarterback prospects in high school football dating back to his early high school career. A natural, nuanced passer with a quick release. Shows some aggressive tendencies in throwing downfield. Has touch with the ability to layer his throws. Accurate with good ball placement dating back to his sophomore spring season which was shortened due to COVID-19. Good arm strength, which could improve with overall strength progression. Adept at running the quick game out of spread looks, flipping the ball out quick to the boundary. Loose and fluid in his movements. Plays with bouncy footwork and lower body twitch. Looks to pass first, but has good burst as a runner with the ability to run zone read or pick up yards when the play breaks down. Plays at a relaxed pace and typically seems unbothered in the pocket. Has a lean, streamline frame and will need to continue adding mass.” — Charles Power

5-star QB Nico Iamaleava — Tennessee

School: Long Beach (Calif.) Poly

On3 Consensus grade: 97.96

On3 NIL Valuation: $794K

Scouting Summary: “Nico Iamaleava is a high-upside signal caller who may have the best physical tools among quarterbacks in the 2023 cycle. Has one of the stronger arms in the cycle, generating considerable velocity on his throws in camp settings. Tall with a slender build with room to fill out. Boasts a quick, clean throwing motion despite his longer arms. A bouncy, fluid mover who doubles as a top volleyball player. Still developing in terms of some technical aspects of the game. Plays in a high school offense that is heavily skewed towards quick passes and screens. Can continue to improve his accuracy on downfield passes. Has done a very good job taking care of the football with just two interceptions in his first two varsity seasons.” — Charles Power

5-star WR Zachariah Branch — USC

School: Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman

On3 Consensus grade: 97.31

On3 NIL Valuation: $302K

Scouting Summary: “Zachariah Branch is one of the more dynamic receiver prospects in the nation, regardless of class. Built like a traditional slot wide receiver at 5-foot-9, 170 pounds. An elite track athlete with a 10.33 second 100 meter mark and a 24 foot long jump as a sophomore. Is able to harness that speed on the football field with his high-end change of direction. Creates big plays as a deep threat and after the catch. Very difficult for defenders to tackle in space. A fluid mover with route-running and true wide receiver skills in addition to the considerable athleticism. Shows good ball skills with the ability to track and make extended catches in traffic. Plays at powerhouse Bishop Gorman and was a standout performer in four games against national competition in addition to the state title game. Looks like one of the best sub 5-foot-11 wide receiver prospects in several cycles.” — Charles Power

5-star EDGE Keon Keeley — Notre Dame

School: Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep

On3 Consensus grade: 97.19

On3 NIL Valuation: $231K

Scouting Summary: ” Keon Keeley is a long pass rusher with high-end flexibility and finishing ability behind the line of scrimmage. Has a big frame at 6-foot-6, 230 pounds with outstanding length (7-foot wing-span). Plays with advanced bend and flexibility, sinking his hips and using his supreme length to create disruption off the edge. Already shows signs of some technical acuity with quick hands and pass rush moves. Displays strong closing speed and finishes plays behind the line of scrimmage at a high rate. Among the more productive pass rushers in the nation as a junior. Also a bouncy athlete with a basketball background.” — Charles Power

5-star WR Carnell Tate — Ohio State

School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

On3 Consensus grade: 97.19

On3 NIL Valuation: $264K

Scouting Summary: “Carnell Tate is a well-rounded receiver with technical savvy and large catch radius. Has very long arms and big hands. Highly coordinated with the ability to track, adjust and high-point the football in contested situations. Has shown some encouraging route-running skills. Doubles as a dangerous return man due to his change of direction and open-field vision. A good athlete with play speed, though not quite as fast as some of his peers in a combine setting.” — Charles Power

5-star S Tony Mitchell — Alabama

School: Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson

On3 Consensus grade: 95.72

On3 NIL Valuation: $237K

Scouting Summary: “Tony Mitchell is a big defensive back with refined cover skills. Initially began his career as a cornerback, but has continued to add size. One of the bigger top safety prospects nationally at around 6-foot-2, 180 pounds. Has maintained and continued to develop his coverage skills and is among the more technically refined cover safeties in the 2023 cycle. Comfortable covering receivers in man situations. Uses his fluidity and length to make plays on the ball. Has also showed some striking power as a cover down defender with the willingness to deliver some hits across the middle of the field. Stars for one of the top high school programs and more talented prep defenses in the Southeast. Does not have verified athletic markers via camp settings or in track.” — Charles Power

5-star CB Jahlil Hurley — Alabama

School: Florence (Ala.)

On3 Consensus grade: 95.72

On3 NIL Valuation: $202K

Scouting Summary: “Jahlil Hurley is a taller cornerback with high-end coordination and ball skills. Does not have verified measurements, but looks to be well over 6-feet tall with a lean build and length for the position. Primarily played at corner as a sophomore prior to moving around much more as a junior. Advanced as a ball tracker at corner with the ability to turn and locate the ball in coverage. An instinctual defender who sees things quickly. Also lined up at safety, receiver and even took some direct snaps as a junior. Does not give up many catches in coverage over the course of his sophomore and junior seasons. Will need to continue adding size. Does not have verified athletic markers as he enters his senior season. Looks to have adequate to good play speed but can continue improving his top end speed. Will also need to continue adding strength and size.” — Charles Power

5-star WR Brandon Inniss — Ohio State

School: Miami Gardens (Fla.) American Heritage

On3 Consensus grade: 95.72

On3 NIL Valuation: $244K

Scouting Summary: “Brandon Inniss is a developed wide receiver who has been on the national radar dating back to middle school. Emerged as a college prospect while playing on varsity as an eighth grader. Has a technically advanced skill set. Has high-level quickness both in his releases and at the top of his routes. Can break off defensive backs with his change of direction. Competitive and embraces matchups with other top prospects. A standout on the camp and 7-on-7 circuit. Tests as a good athlete in the combine setting. Not as productive as some other top receivers as a junior in part due to being forced to play quarterback for part of the season. Has a tendency to let the ball get into his body at times, but has shown more high-point ability as a junior. Fights for yardage after the catch. Has the look of a high-floor prospect who should be set up to contribute early in his college career.” — Charles Power