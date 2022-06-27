One found dead in flooded arroyo in Santa Fe

The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that authorities arrested Jaycob Sena in Albuquerque, New Mexico. According to deputies, Sena was arrested around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Deputies say Sena was on foot at the time of his arrest and was not in possession of a vehicle or a weapon.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque installed one of their speed enforcement cameras along Lead and Cornell about two weeks ago and already it’s been stolen. Neighbors say it was only a matter of time before something like this happened. “I didn’t think they were going to last. To begin with, they are just […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three more suspects are now being charged for their alleged role in the murder of a man at an Albuquerque apartment. Brianna Archuleta is accused of orchestrating the murder of her friend’s boyfriend, Benjamin Moore, in January 2020. Police say Archuleta’s friend told her that Moore had abused her. They say Archuleta and […]
Monsoon rain has hammered New Mexico, bringing moisture to our bone-dry forests, but is it enough to eliminate fire danger going into the holiday weekend? KOAT asked Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya and Bernalillo County Fire Marshal Mark McConnell for the answer. "We didn't have rain for almost five...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cracking down on excessive speeding is a goal for the city of Albuquerque. But thieves are pressing the brakes on this goal, after one speed camera got stolen. "The speeding is excessive on Lead and Coal," Larry Veltman said. "It's something that's out of control here...
Jesse Klebesadel, 32, of Los Alamos was arrested June 23 and charged with driving on a suspended or revoked license. Alejandro Mendoza, 23, of Medanales was arested June 24 and charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, operators and chauffeurs must be licensed, vehicle entering stop or yield intersection and when lights are required.
Editor’s note: These records identify those arrested, cited or given a summons within a specified period of time, including the charges as documented by the Rio Rancho Police Department. The City of Rio Rancho no longer provides arrest records for juveniles. Defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty. Anyone...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal shooting near Central and Rhode Island in northeast Albuquerque. Police said they were called to a report of a shooting in the area just on Tuesday night. When officers arrived on the scene they found one person dead. Homicide detectives...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a crash that killed two and sent one other person to the hospital. Police say they were called to Central and Tingley for a crash involving one vehicle early Wednesday morning. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people who died in the crash. One other person in the vehicle was transported to the hospital.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is charged for allegedly conspiring to kill her friend’s boyfriend. The arrest comes more than two years after it happened. Police say Brianna Archuleta told her friend that she would “take care of” her boyfriend Benjamin Moore. Her friend claimed Moore had beaten her and cut off her hair. Police […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash the area of Central Ave. and Tingley Dr. just after midnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Police say when officers arrived they found two people dead from their injuries and two other people were taken to the hospital, their condition is not […]
This is the latest in our twice-a-month series on underrated destinations, It’s Still a Big World. Another tree came crashing down. It fell on a trail leading to Spence Hot Springs, a natural spring north of the greater Albuquerque area, which I was visiting at the invitation of its tourism office. It was also a sign of more to come, as the six days were full of surprises.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In May, Target 7 brought you the story of a woman who was featured on Extreme Home Makeover 14 years ago. Her family used to house homeless people on their property but those they were housing started taking advantage of them, so they stopped. Now, a...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian near Central Ave. and Eubank Blvd Tuesday afternoon. The pedestrian has been listed in critical condition. APD says eastbound Central Ave. east of Eubank is blocked off. No other information about the crash has...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shooting at Walgreens on Montgomery and San Mateo between a wanted man and Deputy U.S. Marshals and New Mexico-Southwest Investigative Task Force turned deadly. The unidentified man was an escapee on May 29, he violated his parolee by leaving and not returning to his halfway...
After three months on the job in an interim capacity, Mizel Garcia has been sworn in to serve as Española Chief of Police. Garcia is returning to the valley after more than 40 years away, having grown up in Española. His appointment to chief by Mayor John Ramon Vigil was ratified by city council on June 21.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After two solid waste trucks burned to the ground this year, the City of Albuquerque is making a public plea for residents to stop putting flammable and hazardous garbage in trash and recycle bins. Since last July, the city’s Solid Waste Department says there have been at least seven truck fires. Two […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department and Drug Enforcement Agency have arrested what they say are the major drug and gun suppliers at Coronado Park and the Ambassador Inn. Coronado Park which sits right along I-40 and 3rd Street has become a massive homeless camp. The Ambassador Inn off I-25 and Candelaria is a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who got into a shootout with Albuquerque police in 2019 pled guilty Wednesday. Dominic Detwiler got into a shootout with police in April 2019, after officers responded to a home invasion at an apartment complex near Copper Ave. and Vermont St. According to police, April 18, 2019 just before 9 […]
Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation say hoax threats to schools in New Mexico are on the increase. According to the Albuquerque FBI Division, there have been 19 reported threats to schools in the first six months of 2022. In 2021, there were only two in the same time period.
Comments / 0