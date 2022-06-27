Catit Play Spinning Bee

5Strands Affordable Testing offers the Pet Food Intolerance Test and Pet Raw Food Intolerance Test. The Pet Food Intolerance Test offers sensitivity testing for 275-plus commercial pet food ingredients. The Pet Raw Food Intolerance Test was designed for pet owners that feed their dog or cat a raw food diet. The ingredients tested consist of more than 300 meats, seafood, bones, fruits, vegetables, oils and some grains. Both tests will generate an instant elimination guideline, identifying ingredients that create temporary imbalances so owners can remove them from their pet’s diet, the company states. Owners simply register the kit, collect a hair sample and send it back to the company.

PET SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO