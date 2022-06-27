ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

CBS News poll: Most Americans disagree with Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS News polling finds a majority of Americans disapprove of the...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Salon

Clarence Thomas blames Americans for Supreme Court's erosions of rights: "You protect your liberty"

Conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said that Americans are "more interested in their iPhones than their Constitution," according to a recently released book. "I think we as citizens have lost interest and that's been my disappointment," Thomas said in an interview. "That certainly was something that bothered Justice Scalia, that people tend to be more interested in their iPhones than their Constitution. They're interested in what they want rather than what is right as a country."
CBS News

Dr. Jill Biden on Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade: "This decision was so unjust"

In her first public comments on the issue since the Supreme Court rescinded the constitutional right to an abortion on Friday, first lady Dr. Jill Biden slammed the 6-3 decision by the justices to uphold a Mississippi ban and overturn Roe vs. Wade. "This decision was so unjust — and so devastating," she told CBS News in an interview in Madrid, where she is traveling for a NATO summit.
CBS News

Controversial Supreme Court terms nears an ends

The Supreme Court's term comes to an end this week after a number of controversial decisions, including overturning Roe v. Wade and rulings that expand gun rights and public school prayer. Several important cases are still on the docket. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joined CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss.
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
CBS News

Supreme Court rules on EPA climate regulations, "Remain in Mexico" policy

The Supreme Court handed down two major decisions to end its term, ruling that the EPA does not have the power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, and that President Biden does have the authority to end the "Remain in Mexico" policy. Retired federal judge Vanessa Gilmore and CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson join Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green with to discuss the impact.
TIME

What the Supreme Court Loses With Justice Breyer's Retirement

During the quarter-century year career on the Supreme Court, Justice Stephen Breyer constantly cultivated two judicial virtues now increasingly absent from the federal bench. The first is a careful, empirical cast of mind, constantly alive to the lived experience of litigants, institutions, and the world. The second is a humility about the limits of his own knowledge. These led him as a profound respect for other, more democratic bodies such as Congress, federal agencies. and state legislatures. Under their sway, Breyer vindicated “ Our Democratic Constitution ” as finely as anyone else to grace the high court bench.
CBS News

Former federal prosecutor explains Trump's legal risks after Jan. 6 hearings

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to President Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified at a House January 6 committee hearing and revealed new details about what was happening in the White House. Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor, joins CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss the legal risks the former president could be facing.
CBS News

Secret Service plans to respond to Jan. 6 committee regarding Trump's actions, after Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony

The U.S. Secret Service will have more to say to the Jan. 6 House select committee after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony Tuesday regarding former President Trump's actions related to Jan. 6, 2021. In a hearing announced at the last minute, she told the committee of Trump's desire to go to the Capitol with his supporters while Congress was in a joint session counting the electoral ballots.
CBS News

Afghan official evacuated by U.S. says he and his family living "like prisoners" on American military base in Kosovo

A former Afghan intelligence official and politician who worked closely with the United States after the September 11 terror attacks says he and about 45 other Afghan refugees have been stuck at a U.S. military base in Kosovo in unsuitable conditions since they were evacuated by the U.S. from Afghanistan last summer, and that they have felt "like prisoners."
CBS News

What to expect at today's surprise Jan. 6 committee hearing

Lawmakers on the House Jan. 6 committee are rushing back to Washington with about a day's notice to hold a last-minute hearing. They're promising to present new evidence. CBS News Chief National Affairs and Justice Correspondent Jeff Pegues spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about who the star witness is and what she'll likely contribute to the investigation.
