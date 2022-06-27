William Lee Golden and The Goldens Announce Grand Ole Opry Debut

June 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // Salt Lake City, UT. - SUPER CHIX® is pleased to announce the opening of its first restaurant in Tennessee in Knoxville. The new SUPER CHIX® restaurant is located in the Crown Pointe Shopping Center, 6672 Clinton Hwy, Ste. 102, Knoxville, TN 37912. “The Crown Pointe Shopping Center is the perfect location for the new SUPER CHIX® thanks to its easy accessibility and location in this prominent shopping center just north of Clinton Hwy. Knoxville is a great town with solid businesses and a vibrant, loyal, and fun community with its college-town feel. Students and residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to the SUPER CHIX® franchisees HP Patel, JT Patel and operating principal, David Shadwick, for their first SUPER CHIX® restaurant and the Knoxville team led by Manager Shannon Thomas and their team for their first SUPER CHIX® opening,” said Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX®.

