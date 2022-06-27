ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

William Lee Golden and The Goldens Announce Grand Ole Opry Debut

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oak Ridge Boys have been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2011, and still frequent the sacred stage, but one of the group’s members will soon make his debut with a different group. William Lee Golden will make his debut on the Grand Ole Opry on Wednesday, June...

This Couple's Farm Wedding Perfectly Blended Rustic and Modern Aesthetics

Jenna and Andrew grew up 10 minutes away from each other and attended rival high schools, but didn't get to know one another until November 2019, when they connected through a social networking site. "On his Bumble profile, he bragged about having once blocked Steph Curry's shot during a high school basketball game," Jenna says. "I instantly knew he must have grown up in Charlotte, as our school used to play Steph as well." When the pair found out they had some mutual friends, they decided to get together—and the rest is history.
WALLAND, TN
Fourth and Gill Tour of Homes and Secret Gardens 2022, Part One

I would like to express a word of thanks to the Fourth and Gill Neighborhood Association who presented their thirty-second tour of homes and gardens this past Saturday. The tour was wonderful, as always, but I’m struck by the longevity of the event and the work it takes to put it on year-after-year, as well as the willingness to open homes, and this year gardens, to the public.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Top 6 Unique Ice Cream Shops in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg

Ice cream is the perfect sweet treat any time of year, and you’ll have plenty of choice of where to get it when you visit Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg! If you’re looking for a frozen treat that’s unlike anything you’ve ever had before, then we have some great suggestions on where you should go. Here are the top 6 unique ice cream shops in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg:
GATLINBURG, TN
SUPER CHIX® Opens In Knoxville Tennessee

June 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // Salt Lake City, UT. - SUPER CHIX® is pleased to announce the opening of its first restaurant in Tennessee in Knoxville. The new SUPER CHIX® restaurant is located in the Crown Pointe Shopping Center, 6672 Clinton Hwy, Ste. 102, Knoxville, TN 37912. “The Crown Pointe Shopping Center is the perfect location for the new SUPER CHIX® thanks to its easy accessibility and location in this prominent shopping center just north of Clinton Hwy. Knoxville is a great town with solid businesses and a vibrant, loyal, and fun community with its college-town feel. Students and residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to the SUPER CHIX® franchisees HP Patel, JT Patel and operating principal, David Shadwick, for their first SUPER CHIX® restaurant and the Knoxville team led by Manager Shannon Thomas and their team for their first SUPER CHIX® opening,” said Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX®.
KNOXVILLE, TN
What events East Tennessee has to offer for the 4th of July

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The fourth of July is next week, and East Tennessee has a lot to offer in terms of firework shows, parades and other events. Here is a list of various events to celebrate Independence Day in East Tennessee. Knoxville:. Festival on the 4th: The festival begins...
KNOXVILLE, TN
McMinn County Mexican restaurant earns lowest score

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A dozen violations at the lowest scoring restaurant in this week’s health inspection reports. The McMinn County restaurant earned a 74, which is just above failing. Mexi-wing, 112 N. White Street, Athens — Grade: 74, Follow-up Grade: 93. The inspector writes the person...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
Something for every palate at Marble City Market

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With 11 restaurants and more coming soon all under one roof, Marble City Market offers options, entertainment, and a full bar to enjoy with friends and family. With a large outdoor patio space, multiple top golf booths, 11 restaurants to choose from, and a full...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Pet of the week: Bandit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This ‘wild’ feline is ready to play with you. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley is needing your help to give their residents good homes. Bandit is 10 weeks old and already lives up to his name. If you are looking for a cat to run you wild during the day and wind down with you at night, he is for you. Bandit is just one of many animals looking to find their forever home.
PETS
“Pride is not about being gay or straight,” says local man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – June is National Pride Month and we are celebrating with the ones who have a story to tell. Aaron White, hairstylist at Culture Salon, is excited to be celebrating another year of Pride in East Tennessee. White came out as gay to his friends and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Fireworks price increase impacting Lenoir City shop ahead of July 4th

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — We have all noticed some items are costing more right now: gas, groceries and now fireworks. It comes with less than a week until the Fourth of July. WATE 6 On Your Side’s Elizabeth Kuebel visited Lenoir City’s Bimbo’s Fireworks. There, supervisor Ed Boling pointed out examples of more costly […]
LENOIR CITY, TN
Community members asking for help fixing Roane County road

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Roane County community asked elected officials to step in and help repair a stretch of road after months of disrepair. Airport Rd. leads from Rockwood to the top of the mountain on the north side of Interstate 40 and makes life easier for the people who live near it.
ROANE COUNTY, TN

