Soviet teen star dies, aged 48

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pop singer singer Yuri Shatunov, soloist of the anodyne Laskovy Mai band,...

slippedisc.com

The US Sun

Sister Wives star comes out as trans and reveals new name

MERI and Kody Brown's child Leon has come out as trans. The Sister Wives star, who was formerly known as Mariah, revealed that their name is Leo or Leon and their pronouns are they/them. Leon, 26, proudly came out as "incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic," in an inspirational Instagram post...
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

Ukrainian dancers book London’s Coliseum

A company of refugee dancers, United Ukrainian Ballet, have reserved London’s Coliseum for a week in September to perform a new choreography of Giselle by Alexei Ratmansky. English National Opera will supply the orchestra, Birmingham Royal Ballet are contributing costumes and set. Viktor Oliynyk of the National Opera of...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Italians mourn popular violinist, 42

Social media in Italy are flowing with condolences for Pamela Rosato, a successful violinist who performed with the tenor Al Bano, at Sanremo and elsewhere. The precise cause of death has not been disclosed. Pamela had been suffering from a long illness.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

The travel agent who conducted an international orchestra

The NY Times has a nice obit for Martin Dreiwitz, founder of the Long Island Youth Orchestra, which he conducted in Greece, Kenya, the Seychelles, India, Sri Lanka and Israel. Dreiwitz’s day job was running a travel agency. He founded the orchestra in 1962 and led it for 50...
TRAVEL
Yuri Shatunov
Slipped Disc

An opera on Princess Diana’s last love

An opera about Diana’s relationship with Dodi Al Fayed is about to open at Anglesey’s Beaumaris Festival, reports BBC Wales. Its composer Lisa Logan said: ‘I was looking for a story that was really well known, I was looking for a really strong woman and I wanted something that would potentially reach a wider audience. We’ve tried to be incredibly respectful of all the members in the royal family that are mentioned. I think I’m a royalist.’
WORLD
Slipped Disc

George London’s widow dies, at 98

The George London Foundation for Singers announces with sorrow that Nora E. London passed away on June 23, 2022, at the age of 98. Born Nora Schapiro on January 8, 1924, in Berlin, she was raised in Europe, coming to the United States at the beginning of World War II. She was married to world-renowned bass-baritone George London from 1954 to 1985, the year of his death. Since that time, she had been President of the George London Foundation for Singers, which her husband established in 1971.
OBITUARIES
Slipped Disc

Alagna pair fly to Covent Garden’s rescue

Ermonela Jaho has withdrawn from all performances of Pagliacci due to illness. The role of Nedda will now be performed by Polish soprano Aleksandra Kurzak – in addition to singing the role of Santuzza in Cavalleria rusticana. Italian tenor Fabio Sartori has withdrawn from the Pagliacci performances on Tuesday...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

NATO leaders dined on lobster gazpacho while the Kyiv Symphony played

No matter what’s going on in the world, politicians always treat themselves well. We hear that the centrepiece of yesterday’s NATO summit ‘working lunch’ at the Prado in Madrid was a giant lobster gazpacho. For entertainment, they flew in the Kiev Symphony Orchestra to play soothing...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Only one British singer in Covent Garden’s new trainees

The Royal Opera House has named member of next season’s Jette Parker Artists Programme. The young Scottish tenor Michael Gibson is the only British singer in the pack. The others are Sarah Dufresne (soprano, Canada), Gabrielė Kupšytė (mezzo soprano, Lithuania), and Josef Jeongmeen Ahn (baritone, South Korea).
SOUTH KOREA
Slipped Disc

A British musician accepts Moscow first prize

An Edinburgh-born musician, pictured here, was awarded first prize in composition at the Putin-backed Gergiev-Matsuev Rachmaninov Competition in Moscow. I would like to express my absolute and disgust at a person I used to genuinely respect – my former schoolmate [– ] an acclaimed pianist and composer – who despite the awful suffering cased by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and against a backdrop of discontent from his fellow UK colleagues, has decided to nevertheless fly to Moscow to take part in the Rachmaninoff composition competition, organised by RosConcert – a Russian state organisation wholly supportive of Putin and his war. The organisers have had numerous events in the Red Square, that were clearly pro-Kremlin. Among the participants was even patriarch Kirill who literally ‘blessed’ the invasion.
MUSIC

