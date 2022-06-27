Soviet teen star dies, aged 48

The George London Foundation for Singers announces with sorrow that Nora E. London passed away on June 23, 2022, at the age of 98. Born Nora Schapiro on January 8, 1924, in Berlin, she was raised in Europe, coming to the United States at the beginning of World War II. She was married to world-renowned bass-baritone George London from 1954 to 1985, the year of his death. Since that time, she had been President of the George London Foundation for Singers, which her husband established in 1971.
Comments / 0