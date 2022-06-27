ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

16 years later, St. Louis family continues search for justice in death of man with hammer

FOX2now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaeoky Guzman was inside a south St. Louis...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Man charged in Town and Country shooting near retirement center

TOWN AND COUNTRY (KMOV) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged with a June 14 shooting outside a retirement center in Town and Country. Christian L. Fredrick of St. Louis was charged with assault, robbery and armed criminal action. Police allege he shot a 20-year-old man in the 13000 block of South Outer Forty Road near the Delmar Gardens Villas West Retirement Community the afternoon of June 14. The victim was taken to the hospital after he was shot three times and was listed in critical condition but survived the shooting. He was put in a medically-induced coma and eventually woke up.
TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO
KSDK

2 people shot in St. Louis

An investigation is underway after two people were shot on Lucille Avenue near Riverview Boulevard. Both victims were conscious and breathing at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

Woman shot in face in North City double shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a double shooting in north St. Louis City late Monday night. The shooting took place in the 6000 block of Lucille at around 11:43 p.m. Police said a woman was shot in the face and a man was shot in the hand. Both are conscious and breathing. Police have no suspects at this time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kfmo.com

St. Louis Woman Charged after Chase

(Desloge, MO) A St. Louis woman, Winona Gilliam, is in custody on a $100,000 bond after she was arrested following a high speed chase involving officers from the Desloge Police Department. Few details are available currently yet St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney, Melissa Gilliam, says she's they're charging Winona Gilliam with tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person, exceeded the posted speed limit by 26 miles per hour or more, and driving the wrong direction on a highway divided into two or more roadways. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for more details as they become available.
DESLOGE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
5 On Your Side

Man charged with murder in deadly double shooting in Pine Lawn

PINE LAWN, Mo. — A Berkeley, Missouri, man was charged Monday in connection with a deadly double shooting in Pine Lawn Friday evening. Trevontae Sain, 20, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the deaths of 19-year-old Jacob Pierce and 24-year-old Markco Willingham.
BERKELEY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX2now.com

St. Louis Police launch QR code program for unsolved homicides

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – QR codes can be seen everywhere these days — at restaurants, airports, department stores, and a variety of other places. Now, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is hoping the popular technology can be used for unsolved homicide cases. The department is rolling out...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis man sentenced to prison for ID theft

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Bryson Whiteside was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison for using stolen identities to commit crimes. Whiteside, 24 and of St. Louis, pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft, use of a counterfeit access device, possession of counterfeit securities and possession of a stolen vehicle.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Two men shot in Alton, Illinois early Tuesday morning

ALTON, Ill. – Two men were shot early Tuesday morning in Alton, Illinois. Reports of a shooting in the Riverfront Park area were reported at approximately 12:47 a.m. Investigators said “several subjects met at this location, at which point an argument occurred. During the argument, several gunshots were fired.” The two men who were shot […]
ALTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy