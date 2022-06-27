16 years later, St. Louis family continues search for justice in death of man with hammer

(Desloge, MO) A St. Louis woman, Winona Gilliam, is in custody on a $100,000 bond after she was arrested following a high speed chase involving officers from the Desloge Police Department. Few details are available currently yet St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney, Melissa Gilliam, says she's they're charging Winona Gilliam with tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person, exceeded the posted speed limit by 26 miles per hour or more, and driving the wrong direction on a highway divided into two or more roadways. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for more details as they become available.

