Given the chance, every parent would likely go back and do at least a few things differently with their kids. The reason is simple: Mistakes are a big part of parenting and, as you grow, it’s natural to reflect on the things you could’ve said or done more often. Yell less, for instance. Or take more of an interest in their hobbies. Or teach them to better understand their emotions.

KIDS ・ 8 HOURS AGO