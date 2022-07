A 16-year-old was arrested after stealing a car and dragging a victim over 100 feet in Bonita Springs. The suspect was arrested in Collier County after fleeing in the car. Collier County Sheriff’s Office said that the victim spotted the suspect pulling out of the parking lot of a Walgreens on Bonita Beach Road. The victim ran to his car and opened the driver’s side door. He grabbed at the suspect, who kept driving, dragging the victim about 100 feet before fleeing with the vehicle.

