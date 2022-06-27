ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything Elvis: Listen back to the music of 'The King' and the new artists he's influenced

By Joe Cingrana
Now in theaters -- ELVIS , from famed director Baz Luhrmann ( Moulin Rouge! , The Great Gatsby , and Romeo + Juliet) promises an intense and visually stunning look at the "King of Rock and Roll," from his origins in the deep south to his formative years and rise to stardom, touching on all aspects of Presley’s life and career.

Listen to your favorite music now -- curated for fans, by fans -- on Audacy ’s Elvis Presley Radio , The 50s , The 60s , and more!

Check out Audacy's brand new Elvis Presley station -- curated for fans, by fans -- featuring music inspired by and picked just for you based on your love of the "King of Rock and Roll," featuring his Hunka-Hunka Burnin' Love hits and more from artists you'll love, like Johnny Cash , Chuck Berry , Ritchie Valenz , The Stray Cats , Otis Redding , The Beatles , Frank Sinatra , Sam Cooke , Elton John , and many more.

While "The King" is always on our mind , today we're listening back to even more of our favorite tracks in celebration of the new film, plus we're getting "All Shook Up" about a few of the artists he's inspired throughout the years -- from Jack White to Doja Cat (both of whom are featured on the movie's official soundtrack ), and a whole lot more!

We don't think it's much of a surprise that Jack White is an avowed Elvis aficionado -- aside from giving the world his own unique brand of Rock & Roll, he's also historically dressed similar to "The King," donning impeccably tailored suits and sly facial expressions to match in both his White Stripes projects and solo work. White joins the ELVIS soundtrack providing an update on "Power Of My Love."

Our station based on the songs you love from GRAMMY-winning Country singer Kacey Musgraves , who covers the Presley classic “Can’t Help Falling In Love” for the new film, is a perfect choice for those music fans looking for a little bit of that southern swing with Kacey's signature touch of Rock & Roll.

Sure, it's not unusual to think that a crooner like Tom Jones was influenced by Elvis , but for some, a greater leap may be needed when it comes to pop star and rapper Doja Cat. Well, broaden your horizons, just like the Planet Her rapper has obviously done. She samples Elvis' iconic “Hound Dog” in her 2022 single "VEGAS," also featured in the new flick.

Fleetwood Mac 's Stevie Nicks is just one of the inumerable female rockers who count Presley as an inspiration, and joins the soundtrack with "Wicked Game" singer/accidental Elvis impersonator Chris Isaac on the classic 1963 track "Cotton Candy Land."

Don't Be Cruel... Catch the brand new, "dizzying" biopic in theaters now, featuring a star-studded cast including Austin Butler as Elvis, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley , and Tom Hanks as Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film also features several acclaimed artists playing various musicians in the film, notably singer/songwriter Yola as Sister Rosetta Tharpe and guitarist Gary Clark Jr. in the role of Arthur Crudup . Check out the soundtrack's full 36-song track list below.

ELVIS - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

1. Suspicious Minds (Vocal Intro) – Elvis Presley
2. Also Sprach Zarathustra/An American Trilogy – Elvis Presley
3. Vegas – Doja Cat
4. The King and I – Eminem & CeeLo Green
5. Tupelo Shuffle – Swae Lee & Diplo
6. I Got A Feelin’ In My Body – Elvis Presley & Stuart Price
7. Craw-Fever – Elvis Presley
8. Don’t Fly Away (PNAU Remix) – Elvis Presley & PNAU
9. Can’t Help Falling in Love – Kacey Musgraves
10. Product of the Ghetto – Nardo Wick
11. If I Can Dream – Maneskin
12. Cotton Candy Land – Stevie Nicks & Chris Isaak
13. Baby, Let’s Play House – Austin Butler
14. I’m Coming Home (Film Mix) – Elvis Presley
15. Hound Dog – Shonka Dukureh
16. Tutti Frutti – Les Greene
17. Strange Things Are Happening Every Day – Yola
18. Hound Dog – Austin Butler
19. Let It All Hang Out – Denzel Curry
20. Trouble – Austin Butler
21. I Got A Feelin’ In My Body – Lenesha Randolph
22. Edge of Reality (Tame Impala Remix) – Elvis Presley & Tame Impala
23. Summer Kisses / In My Body – Elvis Presley
24. ’68 Comeback Special (Medley) – Elvis Presley
25. Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child – Jazmine Sullivan
26. If I Can Dream (Stereo Mix) – Elvis Presley
27. Any Day Now – Elvis Presley
28. Power of My Love – Elvis Presley & Jack White
29. Vegas Rehearsal / That’s All Right – Austin Butler & Elvis Presley
30. Suspicious Minds – Elvis Presley
31. Polk Salad Annie (Film Mix) – Elvis Presley
32. Burning Love (Film Mix) – Elvis Presley
33. It’s Only Love – Elvis Presley
34. Suspicious Minds – Paravi
35. In the Ghetto (World Turns Remix) – Elvis Presley & Nardo Wick
36. Unchained Melody (Live at Ann Arbor, MI) – Elvis Presley

