Everything Elvis: Listen back to the music of 'The King' and the new artists he's influenced

Now in theaters -- ELVIS , from famed director Baz Luhrmann ( Moulin Rouge! , The Great Gatsby , and Romeo + Juliet) promises an intense and visually stunning look at the "King of Rock and Roll," from his origins in the deep south to his formative years and rise to stardom, touching on all aspects of Presley’s life and career.

While "The King" is always on our mind , today we're listening back to even more of our favorite tracks in celebration of the new film, plus we're getting "All Shook Up" about a few of the artists he's inspired throughout the years -- from Jack White to Doja Cat (both of whom are featured on the movie's official soundtrack ), and a whole lot more!

We don't think it's much of a surprise that Jack White is an avowed Elvis aficionado -- aside from giving the world his own unique brand of Rock & Roll, he's also historically dressed similar to "The King," donning impeccably tailored suits and sly facial expressions to match in both his White Stripes projects and solo work. White joins the ELVIS soundtrack providing an update on "Power Of My Love."

Our station based on the songs you love from GRAMMY-winning Country singer Kacey Musgraves , who covers the Presley classic “Can’t Help Falling In Love” for the new film, is a perfect choice for those music fans looking for a little bit of that southern swing with Kacey's signature touch of Rock & Roll.

Sure, it's not unusual to think that a crooner like Tom Jones was influenced by Elvis , but for some, a greater leap may be needed when it comes to pop star and rapper Doja Cat. Well, broaden your horizons, just like the Planet Her rapper has obviously done. She samples Elvis' iconic “Hound Dog” in her 2022 single "VEGAS," also featured in the new flick.

Fleetwood Mac 's Stevie Nicks is just one of the inumerable female rockers who count Presley as an inspiration, and joins the soundtrack with "Wicked Game" singer/accidental Elvis impersonator Chris Isaac on the classic 1963 track "Cotton Candy Land."

Don't Be Cruel... Catch the brand new, "dizzying" biopic in theaters now, featuring a star-studded cast including Austin Butler as Elvis, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley , and Tom Hanks as Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film also features several acclaimed artists playing various musicians in the film, notably singer/songwriter Yola as Sister Rosetta Tharpe and guitarist Gary Clark Jr. in the role of Arthur Crudup . Check out the soundtrack's full 36-song track list below.

ELVIS - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

1. Suspicious Minds (Vocal Intro) – Elvis Presley

2. Also Sprach Zarathustra/An American Trilogy – Elvis Presley

3. Vegas – Doja Cat

4. The King and I – Eminem & CeeLo Green

5. Tupelo Shuffle – Swae Lee & Diplo

6. I Got A Feelin’ In My Body – Elvis Presley & Stuart Price

7. Craw-Fever – Elvis Presley

8. Don’t Fly Away (PNAU Remix) – Elvis Presley & PNAU

9. Can’t Help Falling in Love – Kacey Musgraves

10. Product of the Ghetto – Nardo Wick

11. If I Can Dream – Maneskin

12. Cotton Candy Land – Stevie Nicks & Chris Isaak

13. Baby, Let’s Play House – Austin Butler

14. I’m Coming Home (Film Mix) – Elvis Presley

15. Hound Dog – Shonka Dukureh

16. Tutti Frutti – Les Greene

17. Strange Things Are Happening Every Day – Yola

18. Hound Dog – Austin Butler

19. Let It All Hang Out – Denzel Curry

20. Trouble – Austin Butler

21. I Got A Feelin’ In My Body – Lenesha Randolph

22. Edge of Reality (Tame Impala Remix) – Elvis Presley & Tame Impala

23. Summer Kisses / In My Body – Elvis Presley

24. ’68 Comeback Special (Medley) – Elvis Presley

25. Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child – Jazmine Sullivan

26. If I Can Dream (Stereo Mix) – Elvis Presley

27. Any Day Now – Elvis Presley

28. Power of My Love – Elvis Presley & Jack White

29. Vegas Rehearsal / That’s All Right – Austin Butler & Elvis Presley

30. Suspicious Minds – Elvis Presley

31. Polk Salad Annie (Film Mix) – Elvis Presley

32. Burning Love (Film Mix) – Elvis Presley

33. It’s Only Love – Elvis Presley

34. Suspicious Minds – Paravi

35. In the Ghetto (World Turns Remix) – Elvis Presley & Nardo Wick

36. Unchained Melody (Live at Ann Arbor, MI) – Elvis Presley

