GRUNDY CENTER — Family members of slain State Trooper Jim Smith addressed the man who was found guilty of killing him Monday before he was sentenced to life in prison. Smith’s daughter Jazlyn is one of the family members to give a victim impact statement. “My dad was the most comedic, selfless, and encouraging understanding, and God-honoring person I have ever and will ever meet. He knew and understood me better than anyone else. And that we should have had so much more time together,” she says. Jazlyn says her dad was supposed to be there to watch her graduate, move into college and walk her down the aisle.

GRUNDY CENTER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO