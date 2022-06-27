Fantasy outlook: Best Ball stacks to target for Rams in 2022

Fantasy football has become a larger-than-life hobby for those that eat, sleep, and breathe football. Similar to our technology, fantasy football has evolved over the years. Instead of having only the option to play season-long leagues, best ball leagues (Underdog Fantasy is my preferred site) have become a popular choice for those that don’t want to stress over the weekly lineup decisions.

In best ball leagues, you simply draft your teams, and the best players at each position every week are the ones that accumulate points. The Los Angeles Rams are one of the coveted teams to target in best ball due to the talent they possess and the positive effect that Sean McVay lends to the offense.

Stacking, which is when you select a quarterback and an offensive weapon from the same team, has proven to be an effective strategy in best ball leagues. Ahead of the 2022 campaign, what stacks from the Rams should you be targeting?

*Note: All ADPs are courtesy of 4for4’s Underdog ADP.

Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson

Matthew Stafford ADP: 94.4

Cooper Kupp ADP: 2.7

Allen Robinson ADP: 47.7

On the surface, some may view this stack as nearly unobtainable. However, it’s possible to secure all three of these guys if you’re awarded one of the first few picks in your Underdog drafts with Kupp being one of the first players taken off of the board.

Stafford comes in as the 12th quarterback being selected, so there’s no rush to get him in best ball drafts. Being able to get the single stack of Stafford and Kupp is plenty, but adding a third piece from the offense of the Rams could give you an even bigger advantage.

Robinson is looking to put his dismal 2021 season behind him after signing with the Rams this offseason. To be transparent, Robinson is one of the players I have the most exposure to at his ADP, as I’m betting on him to bounce back and I’ve been able to secure this triple stack myself in multiple drafts on Underdog.

Matthew Stafford, Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson

Matthew Stafford ADP: 94.4

Allen Robinson ADP: 47.7

Van Jefferson ADP: 138.7

If you aren’t lucky enough to get Kupp early in drafts, you can still stack Stafford with his No. 2 and No. 3 wide receivers. Robinson could be one of the best values in fantasy football this season due to the massive upgrade he’ll have at quarterback — and the offense in general.

It remains to be seen if Odell Beckham Jr. returns to the Rams in 2022, but even if he re-signs, he’s still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl. Beckham is going to miss a decent portion of the upcoming season, making Jefferson the No. 3 wide receiver for Los Angeles.

Jefferson is basically free in the latter section of drafts, so getting him shouldn’t be much of a hassle unless someone reaches for him. Don’t fret if you’re unable to select Kupp early in drafts as a trio of Stafford, Robinson, and Jefferson could still be a valuable stack in best ball.

Matthew Stafford, Cam Akers, Van Jefferson

Matthew Stafford ADP: 94.4

Cam Akers ADP: 44.7

Van Jefferson ADP: 138.7

Stacking players with your quarterback isn’t restricted to you only taking wide receivers or tight ends. Taking a running back to stack with your quarterback has proven to be fruitful in certain situations, and if Akers can remain healthy in 2022, he could be a nice value in best ball leagues.

Akers returned from a torn Achilles toward the end of the regular season in 2021, but he reprised his role as the starter in the postseason. That being said, he averaged only 2.57 yards per attempt in the playoffs and he scored zero touchdowns despite touching the ball 75 times.

Injuries and the chances that Darrell Henderson Jr. steals touches from Akers could limit his upside, though I’m willing to take the risk in a few drafts due to his dual-threat ability in a high-octane offense like the Rams. Akers and Robinson have similar ADPs, which is why you can easily get Jefferson in this stack as he’s the 65th wide receiver being selected.

Matthew Stafford, Allen Robinson, Tyler Higbee

Matthew Stafford ADP: 94.4

Allen Robinson ADP: 47.7

Tyler Higbee ADP: 166.4

I believe the addition of Robinson this offseason is going to be fantastic for the Rams moving forward. Robinson gives Los Angeles another wide receiver that can win in a variety of ways and he can become a lethal target for Stafford in the red zone.

After stacking Stafford and Robinson, you can wait to select Tyler Higbee in the later rounds. Higbee is the 20th tight end selected as he’s recovering from a knee ailment that prevented him from suiting up in the Super Bowl back in February.

The good news is that Higbee seems to be making positive progress in his recovery and the Rams didn’t add any competition at tight end. For those that are willing to wait to select a tight end or need a second tight end, stacking him with Stafford — or other members of the Rams — is very easy to achieve.