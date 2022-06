CHICAGO -- Luke Richardson wants the Chicago Blackhawks to play an up-tempo style next season, and the new coach has a recent example to draw from. "My philosophy is the game is a fast game now and a good example is watching the Final this year," Richardson said Wednesday. "There's a lot of speed and skill but you watch how hard [the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning] played, and it's the leaders and older players who have been there before who are leading the way. [Avalanche forward] Nate MacKinnon's finishing checks, well, that's the culture you want to build here."

