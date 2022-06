Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have added five more dates to their ongoing 2022 tour. Following their performance at Glastonbury on June 24 and a series of European dates, the duo will return to the U.S. to perform on the West Coast, followed by new East Coast shows in Atlanta, Franklin, Tenn., Boston, Mashantucket, Conn., and New York City. All tickets will go on sale on June 24.

