(Mountain Iron, MN) -- U-S Steel is revealing plans for a 150-million-dollar investment in the Iron Range. The company says it will make D-R grade pellets at one of its plants in Mountain Iron, Minntac or Keetac. The pellets are used in Direct Reduced Iron processing. U-S Steel says this is the company’s biggest announcement in four decades. It is also working with SunCoke Energy to repurpose two blast furnaces at Granite City – making way for the construction of a pig iron facility there.

MOUNTAIN IRON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO