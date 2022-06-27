ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Semi-truck on fire on I-90 WB near Airway Blvd

Wyoming News
 2 days ago

MISSOULA, Mont. - A semi-truck caught on fire on I-90 westbound Monday near Airway Blvd.

An alert from Missoula County said traffic is being rerouted to Airway Blvd.

Our reporter on scene said the back end of the semi-truck appears to be on fire.

