ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

The Top 5 Worst Places to Live in Texas

By Chrissy
FMX 94.5
FMX 94.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Texas is huge and some cities and towns are undeniably better than others. Lubbock gets a pretty bad rep sometimes, but I'd rather live here than a lot of other places, that's for sure. We polled hundreds of Texas residents to find out the last place they would ever...

kfmx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.5 The Rock

These Are The Most Dangerous Roads in Tom Greene County

The upcoming 4th of July weekend is one of the biggest highway travel holidays of the year. Each year in the U.S. thousands lose their lives on highways across the U.S. Unfortunately, Texas has a reputation for dangerous highways. In fact, Texas consistently ranks as the 4th Most Dangerous State in America for drivers. Only Florida, California, Arizona and South Carolina are worse than Texas for driving.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Vogue Magazine

This Girl’s Life: On Growing Up Trans in Texas

Editor’s note: Amid a charged national conversation about transgender rights, the question of how best to love, support, and care for trans-identifying young Americans has become a source of fervent debate. In recent months, as a wave of legislation and orders has emerged from conservative statehouses designed to block gender-affirming medical treatment for young people, Vogue sent the photographer Ethan James Green and writer Devan Díaz to Texas to meet a girl already very much in the public eye. The following text, images, and video documentary are the result. Every young person’s story is different, and Vogue urges readers and parents to consult resources as varied as the Human Rights Campaign, the American Medical Association, PFLAG, Gender Spectrum, the Trevor Project, and others when seeking support and care.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Abortion Providers Begin to Reopen

After closing its doors Friday, Whole Woman's Health began to reopen clinics Wednesday, including those in Fort Worth and McKinney, after a Houston judge ruled that a pre-Roe law banning abortion no longer stands. “For us, the most important thing is to be able to open and welcome our patients...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
City
Salado, TX
City
Killeen, TX
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
KBAT 99.9

Ken Paxton Launches Investigation Into Walmart

For those who think Texas' attorney general only targets the Biden Administration, think again. This time Attorney General Ken Paxton is focusing on opioids and Walmart. Paxton announced on Tuesday night (June 28th) that his office will be launching an official investigation into Walmart to see if the company deceived Texans about opioids.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kfmx Facebook#Texans
FMX 94.5

Watch Out Lubbock, the Texas DPS Is Coming for You This Weekend

The 4th of July weekend is being targeted for some serious traffic enforcement. The Texas Department Of Public Safety is launching two campaigns this weekend, so that means twice the problems for flaky Lubbock drivers. The first is Operation Holiday, which salutes one of Madonna's biggest singles. Okay, I'm just...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
texasstandard.org

Fact-check: Can Texas secede from the union?

The Texas Republican Convention on June 18 called for the state Legislature to approve a measure asking voters whether they favor “Texas Independence.”. That is, a referendum on secession. The GOP platform committee wrote, “We urge the Texas Legislature to pass bill [sic] in its next session requiring a referendum in the 2023 general election for the people of Texas to determine whether or not the State of Texas should reassert its status as an independent nation.”
TEXAS STATE
US105

Have You Seen Him, Killeen, Texas? State Mental Patient Missing and Dangerous

A Central Texas man who was acquitted for stabbing his father to death by reason of insanity has escaped from a state hospital, and police say he is armed and dangerous. Authorities have issued an all-points bulletin for Alexander Scott Ervin, who was seen on video climbing over an eight foot fence and leaving hospital grounds. Ervin, a patient at North Texas State Hospital, has been known to make weapons and has ties to the Central Texas area.
KILLEEN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angeloan Wins the Lottery!

AUSTIN – A San Angelo resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $2 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Premier Cash. The ticket was purchased at Murphy USA 7176, located at 405 N.E. Georgia Ave., in Sweetwater. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. This was...
SAN ANGELO, TX
Plainview Daily Herald

How to treat scorpion stings, avoid these arachnids and more

Camping and outdoor recreation are summertime staples in Texas, but travel enthusiasts will be sharing the great outdoors with more than their fellow day trippers, and that includes potentially dangerous wildlife such as scorpions. That said, here are a few things to know about scorpions in Texas, tips to avoid contact and how to treat a scorpion sting.
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy