Missouri State

See where Missouri and Kansas seniors stack up against the rest of America

By KCTV5 Staff
KCTV 5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report shows how older Americans...

agjournalonline.com

Kansas wheat harvest ahead of normal going into July Fourth weekend

The Kansas wheat harvest is officially over halfway done, well ahead of the normal harvest pace, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service in the weekly Crop Progress and Condition report. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year), Print out of county –...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas among states where employers struggle least to hire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been found to be among the states where employers have struggled the least to hire new employees. With the labor force participation rate dipping to one of the lowest in decades, WalletHub.com says it released updated data on 2022′s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring - and Kansas is not one of them.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Value Them Both signs stolen, vandalized across Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Signs showing support for the controversial Value Them Both movement in Kansas are reportedly being stolen and vandalized. People have been expressing their anger against the Value Them Both movement in Kansas this year with the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24. This action by […]
TOPEKA, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Oklahoma election primaries, abortion rights march, a new senior living facility and Kansas drought conditions

OKLAHOMA – Voters showed up at the polls on Tuesday in Oklahoma to vote in the primaries. This primary marks the first state-wide election since the general election in 20-20. Miami had more than ten polling stations. To win a primary in the state a candidate must receive an outright majority of the vote. Click here for more information on this story.
OKLAHOMA STATE
St. Louis American

‘We expect to be sued’

Hours after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt certified in a legal opinion that the state’s “trigger law” is now in effect, meaning that abortion procedures are illegal in the state of Missouri. In St. Louis, hundreds gathered outside...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

The 2 Best BBQ Cities in the US are both in the State of Missouri

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
MISSOURI STATE
WIBW

Study finds Kansas among most independent states in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Kansas was found to have one of the highest rates of gambling addiction, the state was also found to be one of the most independent states in the nation according to a recent study. With Independence Day right around the corner, WalletHub.com says it released...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas ranked as one of worst states for road trips

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked among the worst states for summer road trips with its lowest category being attractions. With nearly 80% of Americans reporting they will take some type of road trip during the summer of 2022, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst States for Summer Road Trips, and Kansas ranks near the bottom.
KANSAS STATE
Awesome 92.3

Missouri Has Many Small Towns. These Could Be 13 Of The Best

Not that long ago, I wrote an article about a small town in Missouri that had been named one of the best in the nation to visit. That small town was called Ste. Genevieve and if you missed that article you can read it HERE. Now we know that the Show Me State has a lot of wonderful small towns. Could these be 13 of the best? Perhaps. It is up for debate. How many of these town have you been to? For the purpose of this list, the town must have a population of about 20,000 or less.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Bill environmentalists say could keep Missouri coal plants open signed by governor

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed legislation environmentalists fear will chip away at a year-old state law meant to encourage utilities to retire polluting coal plants.  One of the state’s largest utilities says the law is simply cleanup language.  Last year, Missouri and Kansas enacted laws allowing electric utilities to “securitize” aging coal plants […] The post Bill environmentalists say could keep Missouri coal plants open signed by governor appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KWCH.com

2 Kansas women among 4 who died in Amtrak derailment

MENDON, Mo. (AP and KWCH) - Authorities have identified the four people killed when an Amtrak passenger train collided with a dump truck earlier this week in rural Missouri. Two were from Kansas and two were from Missouri. The truck driver, 54-year-old Billy Barton II, of Brookfield, Missouri, died in...
BROOKFIELD, MO
peapix.com

Farm plots in southwestern Kansas

© NASA/GSFC/METI/ERSDAC/JAROS, and U.S./Japan ASTER Science Team. The ASTER (Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer) sensor is one of five imaging devices on NASA’s Terra satellite. ASTER captured this image of agricultural land in Finney County, Kansas, which shows corn, sorghum, and wheat crops in various states of growth. Based on the time the photo was taken (June 2001) the dark plots are probably corn, ripening faster than the lighter green sorghum fields. The gold spots are wheat, just about ready for harvest.
KANSAS STATE

