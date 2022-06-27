ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tenniscore Looks to Wear On and Off the Court

By Ivy Tang
FASHION Magazine |
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's not just an aesthetic — it's a lifestyle. Tennis season is here! Like many people, I picked up tennis during the pandemic to get some exercise and spend time outdoors. And lucky for me (and all of us), tenniscore is in full swing this summer. With the revival of ’70s...

fashionmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
FASHION Magazine |

Who Can Wear Gender-fluid Fashion?

The originators of genderless get-up can't participate in the trend equally. The first time Wang Newton dressed in drag, she was in a fedora and three-piece suit, dancing and singing to Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York.” A business school major at the time, the now drag king was discovering the fun of reinvention. “I felt smooth and confident in a sharp suit while still wearing make-up,” she explained.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
FASHION Magazine |

Dsquared2 Wants Everyone to Feel Included

The Canadian designers behind Dsquared2 talk growing up in Toronto, dressing LGBTQIA2S+ icons, and what Pride means to them. Fashion saved the lives of Dan and Dean Caten. Twenty years before Dsquared2 was even an idea, the identical designer twins grew up in Toronto, where they experienced incessant bullying and harassment for being different, feminine and poor. “Together we weathered all the storms, always finding shelter in each other,” reflects Dean. “It wasn’t until we dipped our toes into the fashion world that we really felt our purpose and accepted ourselves for who we are.” So it makes sense that since then, the pair has infused community and acceptance into everything they do.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Guardian

Kate Moss named latest creative director of Diet Coke

The model Kate Moss has been named the latest creative director of Diet Coke, with collaborations between the drinks brand and different fashion houses part of her remit. Moss said on Friday she was “thrilled to join the Diet Coke family”, adding: “I love the past collaborations they’ve done with such incredible names in fashion.”
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy