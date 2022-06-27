ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Mueller Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Ruling

South Bend, Indiana
June 24, 2022 — Following the U.S Supreme Court ruling that overturned decades of legal precedent and eliminated women’s freedom to elect medical care, Mayor James Mueller issued the following statement:

“There can be no question that the Supreme Court moved our nation backwards by overruling decades of legal precedent with the narrowest of margins and by forcing an extreme view that erases medical freedom rights of women. I am outraged that our nation’s highest court attacked our foundational principle of liberty and completely disrespected women’s rights and freedom. Today is a wake-up call that we must do everything we can to ensure women rights and better representation at the state and federal levels. I stand with all women in their fight for freedom, equality, and the right to make their own medical decisions.”

